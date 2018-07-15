Bimbo Oloyede, ex-NTA newscaster: I never wanted to be a broadcaster

Congratulations on your newly launched books, what are the books about?

The message in the books basically is that people should make efforts to improve on their spoken English and I have tried as much as possible to make it easy for them through the books. I have simplified the process so that the people could understand what all the sounds of English are, based on the consonants and vowels. The aim of writing the books is to ensure that people make an improvement on their spoken English, and also become more self-confident to enable them stand out when they are communicating in English Language.

Which readership segments are the targets for the books?

The two books have different targets or audience. The first book is targeted at adults. If you are a professional, broadcaster, professional communicator or perhaps you represent your company or you are an information officer, receptionist, if you are a teacher, lawyer, anybody really that needs to communicate with the public, however big or small. They need to ensure that whatever they say is understood immediately. That is the audience for the first book. The second book is targeted at secondary school students. It is called: Strictly Speaking, an Oral Guide for Schools and Colleges. It has added information that enables them to pass oral English at WAEC level. There’s technical information that is included in the second book that is not in the first and there are extended exercises also in the second book that are not in the first book.

What inspired you to write the books?

I was inspired to write the first book which is, ‘Strictly Speaking: Pronunciation Made Easy’ by the people that I have trained over a period of time. They often ask me that when they leave the confine of the classroom for three or six months down the line, how would they remember the sounds? I thought in the first instance that I should capture the sounds and record them so that they can listen, playback and remind themselves in future what those sounds are. I developed a whole lot of different exercises based on the vowels and consonants to enable them learn, practice and retain the sounds of English.

Your turning point as a newscaster?

I spent a short time at the NTA when I first joined the organization. When I began as a newscaster I was Bimbo Roberts. When I got married I became Bimbo Oloyede. I read news for four years. I was in NTA for five years but I was in News Department for four years. I later had a break for about 20 years before I came back to the organization to anchor news. If you want to talk about turning point, I could say the turning point really came when I was invited by Mr. John Momoh, the chief executive of Channels Television to come and read news on a part time basis for Channels.

At the time that invitation came, I was training people and there were few questions that they asked me then that I could not answer because I was no longer actively in the field. For instance, when I was in the NTA, we were not using the teleprompter. But by the time I was invited by Channels to audition, all the stations had started to use teleprompter. So, when I got the invitation, I wasn’t sure if I could still do well, because I didn’t know how to use the teleprompter. I was called to come for audition, which I went and John Momoh said, ooh, it doesn’t look as if I had forgotten all about news and the newsroom. However, I believe that when I returned to active news anchoring could be said to be a turning point in my broadcasting career.

Read also: Julie Coker, retired ace broadcaster