Bimbo Ogunbanjo wears new hat

When on Monday September 25, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) announced the emergence of city corporate lawyer, Abimbola Ogunbanjo as the new President of the National Council of the Exchange, the news was received by many with aplomb. Aside the smooth transition that saw the influential son of eminent lawyer and billionaire philanthropist, Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, replace former super banker, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who bowed out after the completion of his three-year tenure as president, his elevation as the head of Africa’s biggest bourse was seen by many as a vote of confidence on his rich background as a legal practitioner and successful corporate player. Bimbo, who joined the council in 2011 had been the First Vice President since 2014 and served as Chairman of the Exchange’s demutualisation Advisory Committee. His colleagues on the Council believe his years of meritorious service as a council member had equipped him with the knowledge and experience required to take the Exchange to higher levels of performance and development. Of course, only but a few would disprove Bimbo’s rich pedigree. Aside learning at the feet of his highly revered boardroom guru dad, Bimbo, who currently, is the Managing Partner of the leading corporate law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo & Co (solicitors), must also have picked some corporate tricks from his late father-in-law, Chief Bayo Kuku, the Ogbeni-Oja of Ijebuland, who hitherto, served as NSE President. At the home front, Bimbo would also have the support of a spouse whose knowledge of the dynamics of law and economics would be useful. His wife, Titi, nee Kuku, is also a lawyer turned entrepreneur. She owns T’ayanna Spa, one of Nigeria’s leading spa with a chain of beauty salons and spas on Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki parts of Lagos.