Billy Graham lies in honour at U.S Capitol

— 28th February 2018

Associated Press

He felt stung by the politics that helped define his life – and resolved to keep a distance. But in death, the Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare tribute from the nation’s top political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda.

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are expected Wednesday to remember “America’s pastor,” who died a week earlier at age 99. Some 30 family members are accompanying Graham’s casket to Washington, where he befriended presidents of both parties and counselled others over seven decades.

Graham is lying in honour beneath the iconic dome Wednesday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Rotunda entrances were draped with black fabric and set up for lawmakers and family members to stand around the casket, ringed by the Rotunda’s paintings of the nation’s founders. Graham’s casket will rest on a black-draped catafalque beneath the soaring ceiling and its painting, “The Apotheosis of Washington.”

“If there is any American whose life and life’s work deserves to be honoured by laying in honour in the U.S. Capitol, it’s Billy Graham,” Ryan said.

Though he met every president since Harry Truman and counselled most, Graham grew wary of politics after Watergate. He was closest to Richard Nixon but later said he felt used by him.

Nonetheless, Graham ministered to other presidents until his health began to fail about 10 years ago.

Former President Bill Clinton recalled seeing one of Graham’s crusades as a child, a profound experience that became more amazing over his life. Graham counselled him as Arkansas governor, and later as president in the White House itself.

“In that little room, he was the same person I saw when I was 11 on that football field,” Clinton said Tuesday after viewing the casket at Graham’s home.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, also visited Graham’s home on Tuesday.

In Washington, Ryan said there had been no doubt that Graham would receive the honour of a public viewing in the Rotunda. He told reporters that almost immediately upon hearing of Graham’s death he, Trump, McConnell and Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents the Graham family’s district, agreed it would happen.

Graham shares the honour with 11 presidents and other distinguished Americans, starting with Sen. Henry Clay of Kentucky in 1852 and, most recently, Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii in 2012, according to the House and the Architect of the Capitol.

Graham is only the fourth private person to lie in honour since 1998. The others are two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998 and civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

Trump met Graham at the pastor’s 95th birthday party in 2013, but is closer to Franklin Graham Jr.

On Friday, Trump was to attend Graham’s funeral near his library in Charlotte, North Carolina. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush will not be there, meaning no former presidents will attend that service.

