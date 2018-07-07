The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election
7th July 2018 - 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
7th July 2018 - How to manage Asthma
7th July 2018 - The pig and the cat lied
7th July 2018 - I sang off-key at Police protest
7th July 2018 - Nigerian private universities don’t make profit – Prof Dapo Asaju, VC, Ajayi Crowther University
7th July 2018 - That Ekiti may prosper
7th July 2018 - Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi stunned with astounding marriage rites
6th July 2018 - Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance
6th July 2018 - Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West
Home / Cover / Effect / Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi stunned with astounding marriage rites
MOHAMMED YAR'ADUA - HAUWA INDIMI

Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi stunned with astounding marriage rites

— 7th July 2018

Funsho Arogundade

It all started with controversies and then followed by a series of events from the Kamu to the Wushe Wushe, a ceremony peculiar Kanuris, wedding Fatiha and culminated with the wedding dinner last weekend.

On Sunday July 1, delectable Hauwa Mami Indimi, the youngest daughter of famous billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi, finally got hitched to her handsome beau, Mohammed Yar’adua, the son of the late managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Abubakar Yar’adua.

An introduction ceremony has earlier been done between the two families. But this much anticipated union was finalized with a very lavish and classy wedding held at the palatial mansion of the bride’s father in Maiduguri, Borno State.

As expected, northern elite, socialites and close family member make the ceremony a colourful wedding. The affluent Indimi family is known to be in-laws to the high and mighty in the society including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Their wedding ceremonies always reflect class and opulence. For the patriarch of the wealthy family, it was another wedding opportunity to show how he cares and ready to break banks in other to make his children happy. And the wedding of his baby daughter, Hauwa was not different.

The gorgeous bride made it known to everybody that it was her big day as she rocked nine different outfits. Hauwa played it safe with her alluring look; thanks to her gene. She is the daughter of Samira Sheriff, the estranged beautiful first wife of the billionaire Chairman of Oriental Energy. So, she must have picked her looks from her mother. Nevertheless, for her “Wushe Wushe,” Hauwa opted for nude pink lipstick, gold eye shadow and popping long lashes which she rocked with Fulani braids cascading down her cheeks.

While the groom, Muhammed is an Abuja-based businessman, his wife, a graduate of Lynn University, Florida, USA, runs an online boutique called House of Hauwa, in Boca Raton, Florida. She is also the brains behind Kulu Vlogs, a lifestyle, travel and time-to-time beauty tutorial and Video Blog.



 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT - UGUWANYI

Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election

— 7th July 2018

Ekweremadu, Ayogu, Igwesi congratulate gov Willy Eya and Godwin Tsa The legal moves by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze to remove the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. The apex court confirmed the validity of his…

  • PIG AND CAT - WORLD CUP

    The pig and the cat lied

    — 7th July 2018

    Solape Lawal-Solarin Erie feelings battled against tides of overwhelming emotions. Disappointment, irritation, lamentation, to mention just a few adjectives all fought for space or prominence on the faces of the hundreds of soccer-crazy fans rooting for a Nigerian victory against Argentina at a viewing center in Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos State last week Tuesday, at…

  • PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

    Nigerian private universities don’t make profit – Prof Dapo Asaju, VC, Ajayi Crowther University

    — 7th July 2018

    Beifoh Osewele Professor Dapo Asaju is the Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo. He has been in the saddle for about two and a half years, during which the institution has gone through unusual transformation in physical and academic development. In this interview, he speaks about challenges on the job, the expectations of the public,…

  • AFE BABALOLA - EKITI

    That Ekiti may prosper

    — 7th July 2018

    Aare Afe Babalola Prior to the Kiriji War of 1877-1893, the 16 independent Kingdoms in Ekiti hardly did anything together and so they were easy prey to the rampaging Alaafin during the intercine wars. But later, Ekiti became a Division for the purpose of administration with Headquarters in Akure dur- ing which time the Obas…

  • MOHAMMED YAR'ADUA - HAUWA INDIMI

    Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi stunned with astounding marriage rites

    — 7th July 2018

    Funsho Arogundade It all started with controversies and then followed by a series of events from the Kamu to the Wushe Wushe, a ceremony peculiar Kanuris, wedding Fatiha and culminated with the wedding dinner last weekend. On Sunday July 1, delectable Hauwa Mami Indimi, the youngest daughter of famous billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi, finally got…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share