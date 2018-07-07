Billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi stunned with astounding marriage rites

Funsho Arogundade

It all started with controversies and then followed by a series of events from the Kamu to the Wushe Wushe, a ceremony peculiar Kanuris, wedding Fatiha and culminated with the wedding dinner last weekend.

On Sunday July 1, delectable Hauwa Mami Indimi, the youngest daughter of famous billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi, finally got hitched to her handsome beau, Mohammed Yar’adua, the son of the late managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Abubakar Yar’adua.

An introduction ceremony has earlier been done between the two families. But this much anticipated union was finalized with a very lavish and classy wedding held at the palatial mansion of the bride’s father in Maiduguri, Borno State.

As expected, northern elite, socialites and close family member make the ceremony a colourful wedding. The affluent Indimi family is known to be in-laws to the high and mighty in the society including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Their wedding ceremonies always reflect class and opulence. For the patriarch of the wealthy family, it was another wedding opportunity to show how he cares and ready to break banks in other to make his children happy. And the wedding of his baby daughter, Hauwa was not different.

The gorgeous bride made it known to everybody that it was her big day as she rocked nine different outfits. Hauwa played it safe with her alluring look; thanks to her gene. She is the daughter of Samira Sheriff, the estranged beautiful first wife of the billionaire Chairman of Oriental Energy. So, she must have picked her looks from her mother. Nevertheless, for her “Wushe Wushe,” Hauwa opted for nude pink lipstick, gold eye shadow and popping long lashes which she rocked with Fulani braids cascading down her cheeks.

While the groom, Muhammed is an Abuja-based businessman, his wife, a graduate of Lynn University, Florida, USA, runs an online boutique called House of Hauwa, in Boca Raton, Florida. She is also the brains behind Kulu Vlogs, a lifestyle, travel and time-to-time beauty tutorial and Video Blog.