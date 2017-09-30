Billionaire Akin-Olugbade’s good deeds rewarded

For some wealthy personalities, the essence of their huge fortune is sustaining it for their children to stay rich as well as splash the bucks on expensive things money can buy. This is not so for billionaire mogul, Prince Bolu Akin-Olugbade. Unknown to many, in spite of being born into a privileged background; his late father, Chief B.O. Akin-Olugbade was a top businessman and politician, the prince struggled and sweated to get to the top of the business ladder that he occupies today. Of course, he lives big and this is underscored in his passion for vintage cars and luxury wristwatches. However, the Aare Ona kankanfo of Owu Kingdom believes money is not just a means to a life of opulence and comfort, but the key to unlock the gates of hope for the poor and the downtrodden. The business mogul does not feel comfortable displaying opulence in low-income communities, which explains the reason he has been engaging in rendering help to assist many cross the poverty line. His kind and generous nature has left indelible marks on the lives of many indigent people in the region who had at one time or the other benefitted from the prince’s humanitarian gestures.

On account of his generousity, the lawyer-turned industrialist was honoured with the Philanthropist Personality of The Year Award by Leadership Excellence Awards (LEA) 2017, an initiative of the Association of Online Publishers that recognizes outstanding Nigerians who excelled in their chosen careers and have the milk of human kindness in them. Akin-Olugbade was adjudged the most outstanding for his quiet philanthropic endeavour. Receiving the prestigious award, the celebrated billionaire thanked the organisers for the honour done him, saying, it would challenge him to do more.