Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate

Fred Itua, Abuja

A bill to amend section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which deals with the Establishment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), scaled First Reading on the floor of the Senate, yesterday.

Plans to amend that section of the constitution was suggested by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremandu, last week.

In the planned constitution review, senate is expected to create state and community police; to complement police efforts, which the Red Chamber said has proven to be ineffective.

Senator Solomon Adeola, from Lagos State, formally moved the motion last week, when senate considered a motion on recent killings in Plateau State.

The standing senate Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Ekweremandu was, thereafter, mandated to submit a copy of the bill in the next two weeks.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided at plenary, said the bill will be given speedy consideration to enable President Muhammadu Buhari sign it into law; before expiration of this administration in 2019.

Speaking at plenary, yesterday, Ekweremadu said the bill with be read for the second time in the coming days, after which it will be referred to the relevant committees.

“I need to say that we are doing this with the authority of the senate,” Ekweremadu reiterated.