Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate

— 13th July 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

A bill to amend section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which deals with the Establishment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), scaled First Reading on the floor of the Senate, yesterday.

Plans to amend that section of the constitution was suggested by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremandu, last week.

In the planned constitution review, senate is expected to create state and community police; to complement police efforts, which the Red Chamber said has proven to be ineffective.

Senator Solomon Adeola, from Lagos State, formally moved the motion last week, when senate considered a motion on recent killings in Plateau State.

The standing senate Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Ekweremandu was, thereafter, mandated to submit a copy of the bill in the next two weeks.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided at plenary, said the bill will be given speedy consideration to enable President Muhammadu Buhari sign it into law; before expiration of this administration in 2019.

Speaking at plenary, yesterday, Ekweremadu said the bill with be read for the second time in the coming days, after which it will be referred to the relevant committees.

“I need to say that we are doing this with the authority of the senate,” Ekweremadu reiterated.

  Ezekiel Okeke 13th July 2018 at 6:42 am
    Mockery of ignorance and illiteracy of the club of bandits nickname NASS who are complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives and in the enemy’s plunder of this territory natives God given wealth. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. The club of bandits nickname NASS must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

