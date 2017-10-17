The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG
17th October 2017 - BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs
17th October 2017 - NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru
17th October 2017 - School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar
17th October 2017 - We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank
17th October 2017 - WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi
17th October 2017 - BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting
17th October 2017 - Kebbi SUBEB to rehabilitate dilapidated Falende Pry school
17th October 2017 - LASUTH to commence full cardiac surgery — CMD
17th October 2017 - 2019: IBB urges PDP to remain focused
Home / National / Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG

Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG

— 17th October 2017

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained the details of the recent bilateral talks it had with the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

It said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long-standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

A statement from the ministry said Ferreira and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, the pressing need for reform of the United Nations Security Council, the utter importance of combating international terrorism, including eliminating the social issues that contribute to its spreading.

A communiqué on the two-day working visit issued by the American and Caribbean Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by Sarah Sanda, media aide to Onyeama, said Ferreira paid a two-day working visit to Nigeria from 11-12 October, 2017.

The Minister, the statement added, led a delegation of eight high-level Brazilian government officials on the trip.

“During his visit, the Brazilian Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“Discussions between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Minister of External Relations centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

“In this regard, both Ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, which included: Draft Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Agreement; Draft Agreement on Transfer of Prisoners; Draft Cooperation Agreement on Agricultural Development under the More Food International Programme; Extradition Agreement,” the statement read.

The two Ministers, according to the statement, also discussed themes on the current international agenda such as the pressing need for reform of the United Nations Security Council so that it may really reflect the actual world order, and the utter importance of combating international terrorism, including eliminating the social issues that contribute to its spreading.

“Furthermore, both Ministers of Foreign Affairs exchanged views on the security threat in the Sahel region and reaffirmed their support for initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force, whereby countries in the region find their own solutions for the problems that affect them. Furthermore, the Ministers agreed that a stronger cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence, which would further strengthen the role played by Nigeria, can contribute to the stabilisation of the region.

“In addition, both Foreign Ministers reviewed the level of implementation of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue between Nigeria and Brazil, which is a platform aimed at intensifying engagement between both countries. The Strategic Dialogue is also designed to sustain high level dialogue between officials of the two countries, and serve as a forum for the implementation of initiatives covering agriculture and food security, trade and investment, energy, education, power, petroleum and mining.

“On agriculture cooperation, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nigeria, and Brazil’s Minister of External Relations exchanged views on the More Food International Programme and sharing experience in cattle ranching to boost production in Nigeria. Both countries will also share experience in the School Feeding Programme, Social Intervention Policies and the Fight against Corruption, among other issues of common interest.

“At the end of the visit, the Brazilian Minister of External Relations invited Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Brazil at a mutually convenient date. Furthermore, both sides agreed on the need for exchange of high level visits to share experience and strengthen cooperation in areas of their bilateral relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG

— 17th October 2017

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained the details of the recent bilateral talks it had with the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira. It said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long-standing cordial and…

  • BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

    — 17th October 2017

    …Demand completion of permanent site …Says, ‘Our lives under threat’ From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters, in Abuja, demanding urgent action that would herald the completion of its headquarters in the nation’s capital. The construction work at the NLN headquarters located at the Independence Road,…

  • NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru

    — 17th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate has deferred the probe of the alleged insubordination, abuse of office and alleged fraud in the award of over $25 billion worth of contracts by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Maikanti Baru, by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu. Making…

  • We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank

    — 17th October 2017

    The World Bank Group says it has an investment portfolio of about 8.5 billion dollars scattered across states and regions in Nigeria to support inclusive economic development and youth empowerment. Mrs Olufunke Olufon, the Senior Communications Officer, World Bank Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. She stated that the investments…

  • WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi WACOT Rice Mill Ltd has empowered some Almajiris boys said to be roaming about the streets of Argungu, in Kebbi State, as well as some women in the area with skill acquisition for self reliance. General Manager Corporate Affairs of Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, the parent company of WACOT Rice…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share