Bilateral talks: What we discussed with Brazilian Foreign Minister – FG

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained the details of the recent bilateral talks it had with the Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

It said the bilateral talks were centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long-standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

A statement from the ministry said Ferreira and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, the pressing need for reform of the United Nations Security Council, the utter importance of combating international terrorism, including eliminating the social issues that contribute to its spreading.

A communiqué on the two-day working visit issued by the American and Caribbean Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by Sarah Sanda, media aide to Onyeama, said Ferreira paid a two-day working visit to Nigeria from 11-12 October, 2017.

The Minister, the statement added, led a delegation of eight high-level Brazilian government officials on the trip.

“During his visit, the Brazilian Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“Discussions between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Minister of External Relations centered on issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between both countries.

“In this regard, both Ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, which included: Draft Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Agreement; Draft Agreement on Transfer of Prisoners; Draft Cooperation Agreement on Agricultural Development under the More Food International Programme; Extradition Agreement,” the statement read.

The two Ministers, according to the statement, also discussed themes on the current international agenda such as the pressing need for reform of the United Nations Security Council so that it may really reflect the actual world order, and the utter importance of combating international terrorism, including eliminating the social issues that contribute to its spreading.

“Furthermore, both Ministers of Foreign Affairs exchanged views on the security threat in the Sahel region and reaffirmed their support for initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force, whereby countries in the region find their own solutions for the problems that affect them. Furthermore, the Ministers agreed that a stronger cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence, which would further strengthen the role played by Nigeria, can contribute to the stabilisation of the region.

“In addition, both Foreign Ministers reviewed the level of implementation of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue between Nigeria and Brazil, which is a platform aimed at intensifying engagement between both countries. The Strategic Dialogue is also designed to sustain high level dialogue between officials of the two countries, and serve as a forum for the implementation of initiatives covering agriculture and food security, trade and investment, energy, education, power, petroleum and mining.

“On agriculture cooperation, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nigeria, and Brazil’s Minister of External Relations exchanged views on the More Food International Programme and sharing experience in cattle ranching to boost production in Nigeria. Both countries will also share experience in the School Feeding Programme, Social Intervention Policies and the Fight against Corruption, among other issues of common interest.

“At the end of the visit, the Brazilian Minister of External Relations invited Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Brazil at a mutually convenient date. Furthermore, both sides agreed on the need for exchange of high level visits to share experience and strengthen cooperation in areas of their bilateral relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.