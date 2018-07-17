– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Ekiti election: The tale of bad losers
17th July 2018 - 2019 and the theatre of war
17th July 2018 - Osun APC:Those who announced the suspensions are on their own- Party leadership
17th July 2018 - Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo
17th July 2018 - Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity
17th July 2018 - Katsina Flood: Orji Kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed
17th July 2018 - Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres
17th July 2018 - US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks
17th July 2018 - Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations
17th July 2018 - Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees
Home / Opinion / Ekiti election: The tale of bad losers
WINNERS AND LOSERS

Ekiti election: The tale of bad losers

— 17th July 2018

Dan Onwukwe

The much anticipated governorship election in Ekiti state, the political hot potato of the South west, has come and gone. Winners and losers have emerged. According to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr.John Kayode Fayemi is the Governor-elect. He polled 197,459 votes to beat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka who scored 178,121 votes. The votes of other fringe candidates, about 33 of them made no impact on the outcome of the result.

Read also: Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire

As expected, the winner, Dr. Fayemi, who lost in his re-election bid four years ago to the outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been celebrating the victory with his party supporters, while Prof. Eleka, who is also the present Deputy governor, has been whining and alleging all manner of irregularities in the July 14 poll. He has rejected the results declared by INEC. The PDP on its part, while also rejecting the outcome of the election, described it as “daylight robbery”.

Are you surprised by the attitude of the loser? What do you make of governor Fayose’s announcement of ‘his own result’ on the State-owned radio and television station, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act? I suspected it would get to this bizarre level. A good place to begin an answer is with some perspective. You see, the worst moment for a candidate in an election is the day after. It’s the time the loser begins to come to terms with the reality of the outcome. It’s a time that a sinking feeling sets in. It’s a feeling of anger, frustration and disillusionment.

At this time, reason takes a sudden flight. It’s indeed a time of sober reflection, a time when the loser begins to mull over the money he probably borrowed. Note that after losing election, some politicians are drowned in debts. It could be a nightmare for some. For others, seeing your political ambition extinguished could hurt as horrible as acid poured on a skin. I can feel the pain of Fayose, even though his name was not on the ballot. But, I guess, the election and its outcome have pretty much more to do with his person than the name of the Prof. Fayose, it is not unkind to say, must be ruminating what will be his fate after he hands the reins of power to his immediate predecessor, and now, successor. Think about that! Who says our politics is not a fun to follow. Again, I say, Fayose must be having his heart caught up with his head. He must be feeling like a man in a straight back chair, all alone. It hu rts.

But, must losing an election be the end of life? For many Nigerian politicians, yes, it is. That’s why, for many of them, election is a matter of life and death. That’s why, Sen. Francis Arthur Nzeribe used to say, ‘in election, first, try and win, let the loser go to the Tribunal’. In all honesty, Nzeribe’s argument is ancient. It makes election and power the ‘survival of the fittest’. It shouldn’t be the ideal thing in any decent, democratic society.

Whether the Ekiti election was largely free, fair, credible and transparent, and the result declared by INEC, the choice of the majority of Ekiti electorate, I will say emphatically yes. But, whether money played a part, field reports by reporters and election observers, the answer is, the two main political parties were guilty. Let’s not forget

that money is the lifeblood of politics, but it should not be allowed to determine the outcome of an election. Don’t expect Nigerian politicians to hail the outcome of the election when they lose. When they win, the umpire (INEC) becomes the ‘beautiful bride’ and when they lose, INEC becomes the ‘whipping boy’, and labelled the ‘enemy of our democracy’.

In all of this, one is not saying that INEC was inch perfect in the Ekiti election. That’s not my point. There’s still problems with the card reader machine and electronic transmission of results from the polling booths to the collation centre.

Mistakes in any of these could affect the integrity of the election. It’s assuring that INEC has said it has noted the various comments of election observers on the allegations of monetary inducement during the poll and a promise to improve on its success in future elections. Osun governorship election is fast approaching in November. INEC should use the coming elections to dispel the paranoia that it’s not truly independent and can be compromised.

What the PDP has done, rejecting the result of election doesn’t bode well for our democracy. Describing the outcome of the poll as “daylight robbery” is a knife at the soul of our democracy. The Election Tribunal is there for an aggrieved party to challenge the result with incontrovertible evidence. Unleashing verbal swipes at the winner and his party, gives the loser and his party, the PDP as sore losers.

Defeat is one of those times to test the sterner of a politician. Prof. Eleka and the PDP have failed that test. To stick to the high road and hope for a better performance next time around, is one essential quality many of our politicians have got it wrong. They fail to pick up the pieces and move on, believing that candour in defeat can bring victory in future contest. That’s where Fayemi won my heart, four years ago, when he was comprehensively by Fayose, against the ‘run of play’. But, he delivered perhaps the best concession

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun APC

Osun APC:Those who announced the suspensions are on their own- Party leadership

— 17th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Leadership of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC) has upbraided some members of the State Working Committee of the party who passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and Secretary, Salinsile Rasaq, and announced their suspension on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital. Recall…

  • ATTACKED CP - DAVID ADEREMI

    Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo

    — 17th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Taraba State Commissioner of Police David Akinremi was attacked by irate youths in Tudun Wada area of Jalingo yesterday morning. The state’s police public relations officer, ASP David Misal, told newsmen in Jalingo that the commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy, following reports of…

  • Rice farmers

    Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity

    — 17th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Rice farmers in Kebbi State have expressed concerns over their inabilities to secure fertilizers for their raining season cultivation and observed that the shortage of the product might hamper their outputs.  Cross section of farmers at FADAMA land along Dikku road,Birnin-Kebbi who spoke to newsmen on their plights, noted that despite their readiness…

  • Katsina Flood: Orji Kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed

    — 17th July 2018

    Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the recent tragic flood disaster which claimed over 44 lives and left over 20 persons missing in Jibia Local Government Area of the state. The Former Governor who…

  • SECURITY - WORSHIP CENTRES

    Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres

    — 17th July 2018

    Christopher Oji The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has urged religious leaders to beef up security around their worship centres. Read also: Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped During a press briefing yesterday at the police command headquarters in Ikeja, the CP disclosed that of kidnappers who pretend to be worshippers were on the prowl,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share