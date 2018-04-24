BBNaija’s Cee-C, Double Wahala for fans and haters

The most talked about reality show in Nigeria has finally come to an end after 85 days, the finalist arrived Nigeria yesterday and fans were welcomed contestants home.

Cee-C (Cynthia Nwadiora), arguably the most controversial housemate and the first runner up, was allegedly attacked by non-fans who tagged her as bitter and troublesome. But there was a different reaction on Twitter with the hashtag #ceecmadebbnaija18rock.

Most people felt she drew attention to the reality show, as she was the first and only housemate to trend worldwide.

According to @emmy_ofoha “I never liked BbNaija Double wahala, but that pretty girl called Ceecee made me love it, and I supported her to win, unfortunately she didn’t, in fact she is better than the best”

Cee-C was controversial because of her attitude in the house and her relationship with fellow housemate, Tobi. While some regarded her as toxic and bitter, others saw her as a strong woman.

She defended her time in the show saying she defined the year’s theme; in her words she was the ‘double wahala’ of the show.

Though not taking home the big haul, Cee-C has nonetheless gotten gifts and bagged endorsement deals, which, given her personality, could translate into much more than winning first place over the long haul.