Vivian Onyebukwa

Big braids never get old. They are gorgeous classics that never go out of fashion. These days, big braids are back with a bang, with new updates in design and colour.

This hairstyle gives women an iconic look, one that makes a statement.

It has a way of accentuating a woman’s facial features.

Big braids are rich, full and look pretty cool. The look is presentable for everyday wear to work and business meetings as well as a great look for events.

There are different ways to style your big box braids, and they are all awesome. Give big braids a try for a different look.