Bidemi Mark-Mordi: Obey God is my simple life philosophy

My job then was to take my children to school, clean the house, wash and cook while being a wife to my husband. I was not working and was not earning money, so whatever my husband brought home was what I had to spend. When you speak to my children today, you discover that the 10 years at home was not for nothing. That was my template then. When it was time to move and do other things, I moved. Whatever your template is, do it and the world would rise and call you blessed woman.

How has the experience been?

The greatest take away is that the word is real; ‘ROTH’ is a free event where women gather to be blessed by the undiluted word of God. Women plan holidays and process visas to come to Nigeria and attend ROTH. We have people who come in from the United States, Europe and South Africa. The relationship I have received from ROTH is not quantifiable because I am not naturally a social person. My community and family have expanded so much, I cannot describe it. If my mother tells you the stress they went through with me as a teenager, seeing what God is using me to do now is amazing. I am proud that my parents witnessed ROTH even before my father passed on. ROTH has linked me up with women I never knew I would be in contact with, just because life is in seasons.

How and when did you become a publisher?

I told you that for the first 10 years of my marriage, I was a housewife because God wanted me to be so. It was not as if my flesh didn’t cry out for jobs because I am a graduate, but nothing changed. For me then, it was no buying, no selling, whatever my husband brought home was what I had. When I had my second child, someone got me a job with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

I worked for just a year and God told me it is not as if you cannot earn money, but I didn’t call you to work. Go, write and publish Effectual. So Effectual was born out of the conservations and successful solutions we had as a modest women house fellowship that gathered in my living room, when we were living in Festac. We found a word from the bible for every challenge we encountered and were getting blessed. Because of inconsistency of some members, we began to compile all we did within two months on five pages of A4 sheet and stapled the sheets together as a newsletter. It cost N65.00 to produce each copy and we sold at N100.00 per pack. The essence was for women to read, extend to others and be blessed. We were on it until 2008, when God instructed me to expand from a newsletter to a magazine. The first testimony was when I got a call from Port Harcourt and a bishop asked me to publish his own work after he saw ours. ‘I said Yes Sir’. We started from newsletter to magazine; other people saw our works and contacted us. That was how we went into books and publishing. All these came because I didn’t miss my season. I am still a work in progress. I have businesses that I am running at my own capacity now unlike when I was mandated to be at home. Things have expanded to all kinds of other things and employing people and we now run a digital radio station. My years of sitting at home were not in vain.