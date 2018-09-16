– The Sun News
16th September 2018 - Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki
16th September 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
16th September 2018 - Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition
16th September 2018 - Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA
16th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark meets IBB behind closed doors in Minna
16th September 2018 - Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH
16th September 2018 - Adeosun jets out to London
16th September 2018 - Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards
16th September 2018 - Jonathan to Lamido: You can unite Nigerians if elected president  
16th September 2018 - Air Force foils major terrorists attack on soldiers at Gudumbali, Damasak
Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

— 16th September 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections.

This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the outcome of the party primary election slated for October 6, 2018 and work for the success of the party.

Saraki was advising Nigerians against the background of the criticisms that greeted the appointment of Yusuf Bichi as new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The critics had held the belief that President Mohammadu Buhari was promoting nepotism with Bichi’s appointment.

Bayelsa State-born Matthew Seiyefa was acting as Director General of DSS until President Buhari appointed Bichi, from Kano State, on Wednesday.

Saraki said that democracy would have been a thing of the past in Nigeria but for the efforts of the National Assembly which ensured that democracy is sustained.

He made the remarks while meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his presidential ambition at the governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday.

He said that the country requires a President that could give the people a sense of belonging and also ensure “we have true democracy.”

The Senate President added that there must be restructuring so that states could maximise their potentials.

Saraki’s words, “We are at a cross road. We are seeing great danger with our democracy. That is why your state has had a terrible experience with the kind of democracy.

“If not for what we have been doing at the NASS to sustain and protect the democracy,  by now there will be nothing like democracy in Nigeria.

“So, it is important that we look for a courageous and capable President that we can be proud of.

“A President that will ensure that  that we have true democracy.

“Before now we have been voting based on sentiment, and ethnicity. So, we need a leader that will allow you to reach your goal. It is time we restructured and have a state that would be able to maximise their potentials

“Let us look for someone who can understand how to rule and partner with investors for economic gain and that aspirant is me, ” he said.

Speaking during the  meeting, Governor Ayodele Fayose, who ddeclared that he was not supporting any particular aspirant, said he had cautioned his colleagues that they must allow the process to be credible.

According to Governor Fayose, “Nigerians are waiting for PDP to liberate them and we must be united to be able to rescue them.”

Fayose, who threatened to back out of the primary election if the process is not credible, lamented that the future of the country had already been mortgaged saying,  “somebody should tell Buhari to please go home and rest. ”

He said that the last appointment President Buhari made into the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirmed that he is insensitive. He is not supposed to be the President of Nigeria.

“We never know we can get here. I am sure that you joined the APC because you thought that Nigeria will be better. Nigeria no longer have gear one to five, everything is now in reverse gear. ”

He told Saraki : “Welcome to Jerusalem, the APC is the Egypt.”

In Saraki’s entourage were members of his Campaign Committee and other National Assembly members.

