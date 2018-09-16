Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki— 16th September 2018
Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections.
This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the outcome of the party primary election slated for October 6, 2018 and work for the success of the party.
Saraki was advising Nigerians against the background of the criticisms that greeted the appointment of Yusuf Bichi as new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The critics had held the belief that President Mohammadu Buhari was promoting nepotism with Bichi’s appointment.
Bayelsa State-born Matthew Seiyefa was acting as Director General of DSS until President Buhari appointed Bichi, from Kano State, on Wednesday.
Saraki said that democracy would have been a thing of the past in Nigeria but for the efforts of the National Assembly which ensured that democracy is sustained.
He made the remarks while meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his presidential ambition at the governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday.
READ ALSO: 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
He said that the country requires a President that could give the people a sense of belonging and also ensure “we have true democracy.”
The Senate President added that there must be restructuring so that states could maximise their potentials.
Saraki’s words, “We are at a cross road. We are seeing great danger with our democracy. That is why your state has had a terrible experience with the kind of democracy.
“If not for what we have been doing at the NASS to sustain and protect the democracy, by now there will be nothing like democracy in Nigeria.
“So, it is important that we look for a courageous and capable President that we can be proud of.
“A President that will ensure that that we have true democracy.
“Before now we have been voting based on sentiment, and ethnicity. So, we need a leader that will allow you to reach your goal. It is time we restructured and have a state that would be able to maximise their potentials
“Let us look for someone who can understand how to rule and partner with investors for economic gain and that aspirant is me, ” he said.
Speaking during the meeting, Governor Ayodele Fayose, who ddeclared that he was not supporting any particular aspirant, said he had cautioned his colleagues that they must allow the process to be credible.
According to Governor Fayose, “Nigerians are waiting for PDP to liberate them and we must be united to be able to rescue them.”
Fayose, who threatened to back out of the primary election if the process is not credible, lamented that the future of the country had already been mortgaged saying, “somebody should tell Buhari to please go home and rest. ”
He said that the last appointment President Buhari made into the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirmed that he is insensitive. He is not supposed to be the President of Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition
“We never know we can get here. I am sure that you joined the APC because you thought that Nigeria will be better. Nigeria no longer have gear one to five, everything is now in reverse gear. ”
He told Saraki : “Welcome to Jerusalem, the APC is the Egypt.”
In Saraki’s entourage were members of his Campaign Committee and other National Assembly members.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Jonathan to Lamido: You can unite Nigerians if elected president16th September 2018
-
October convention: Tension in PDP16th September 2018
-
Only death can stop Buhari in 2019 – Ibrahim Kasai15th September 2018
Latest
Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki— 16th September 2018
Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…
-
2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel— 16th September 2018
Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw…
-
Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA— 16th September 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, said that the flood situation in Nigeria might get worst in few days time with all indications and signals that Lagdo Dam, in Cameroon, will be discharged soon. Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, told journalists, in Abuja, that stakeholders involved in the national…
-
2019: David Mark meets IBB behind closed doors in Minna— 16th September 2018
John Adams, Minna A former Senate president, David Mark, on Saturday, held a closed door with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babanguda, in what source close to the uphill mansion said, was a ‘private visit’. Mark recently declared to run for presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and therefore could be…
-
Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH— 16th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, can now heave a sigh of relief as the Osun State Government has released N500 million to the institution. The money is part of the state’s commitment to solving some of the financial challenges that have been facing the school….
-
Entertainment
Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards— 16th September 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer. This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
The once elegant Joseph Wayas— 15th September 2018
Due to old age and failing health, the once elegance of Dr. Wayas is falling. Although he still retains his fighting spirit Eric Teniola Dr Joseph Wayas (77) is the first Senate President to act as President of Nigeria. That was in 1983 following the absence of President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (93)and his vice,…
Columnists
-
Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition— 16th September 2018
“It is no use blowing the trumpet for the charge and then looking around to find nobody following.” – Joseph Chamberlin In a bid to douse tension in the state, Ambode has denied existence of any rift between him and his godfather. Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, last week, hogged the headlines…
-
Baby mamas quit being vindictive, baby daddies be responsible— 16th September 2018
For every baby mamas and daddies out there, stop fighting fire with fire. It is better you both have an honest conversation for the sake of your child Bolatito Olaitan Last week Wizkid and Nike Football released their official collaboration shirt to the public. The 2018 Wizkid Co-Creation Stadium Shirt was used to celebrate the…
-
Being a Mom: People who shouldn’t visit when your baby comes— 15th September 2018
You don’t need any intense or domineering personalities around you and your baby at this time. You need people who are willing to work together Kate Halim When you welcome a baby into the world, everybody wants to visit. Everyone is eager to hold and snuggle your little cutie. And while you are very proud…
-
Steps to take if your child doesn’t like their teacher— 15th September 2018
It can be helpful for children faced with a non-favorite new teacher to practice expressing themselves to their parent first. Kate Halim It can be worrisome when your child doesn’t like his or her new teacher at the beginning of a new school term. Sometimes, they might like whoever the new teacher is and look…
-
Should national interest supercede rule of law as being canvassed by President Buhari— 15th September 2018
Rule of law is the truth and what guides the leadership and citizens against crime or other acts against the nation or fellow citizens. Gilbert Ekezie LOUIS CHIDI Cleric These are two different principles. National interest is the idea that is supposed to guide a nation. Every country has interest and will always want to…
-
Naomi, Serena and Sharon Ikeazor— 15th September 2018
A David-and-Goliath-epic battle between Naomi Osaka, the 20-year-old Japanese girl winning her first Grand Slam. Mike Awoyinfa It happens frequently in journalism. As a columnist, you have chosen a topic for your column. Then all of a sudden, another weighty newsworthy item breaks, requiring your attention. You don’t want to drop one for another. So…
-
Signs you have given up on your marriage— 15th September 2018
If you have gotten to the point that talking about the issues that hurt you in your marriage is meaningless, you have given up on your marriage. Kate Halim It is not unusual to meet people who have given up on their marriages. These people have tried their best to make things work but it looks…
-
I Agree, Udom Must Go…!— 15th September 2018
A few days before his decampment from PDP to APC, even his predecessor, Sen Akpabio, also declared that Udom must go…! Usoro I. Usoro Those who dislike Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State insist that he “must go”. And I agree. Why not? No need arguing with the majority, unless you want some of…
-
How to be a good side chick (1)— 15th September 2018
For a woman to be open-minded enough to accept to be a man’s side chick, she knows there’s someone who must never ever know she exists. Amaka Nicholas It is a known fact that some single and married women are romantically involved with single or married men who are in clearly defined relationships. READ ALSO: Things…
-
My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order— 15th September 2018
Chika Abanobi The wahala started the other day when the Indigenous (Ingenuous?) People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a sit-at-home order asking everybody not to go anywhere yesterday, September 14, 2018 but sit at home and be watching African Magic, Telemundo, Zee World, Al Jazeera and CNN, NEPA or no NEPA, whether Alhaji Babatunde Raji Fashola…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply