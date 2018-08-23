– The Sun News
Bible Society organises essay competition for corps members

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has announced plans to flag off the 7th edition of its Annual Essay Competition/Symposium for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country. With the theme of the seminar as “Empowered youths: Drivers of Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development,” BSN intends to use the competition to proffer solutions to the series of socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country, using biblical and intellectual approaches. 

READ ALSO: NYSC assures corps members of safety during elections

In a press release signed by its Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, BSN said the six youth corps members who won the written part of the competition in June 2018, would be defending their entries at a Symposium scheduled to take place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, tomorrow. He said the programme would be chaired by Mrs. Mavi Isibor, Group CEO, Poise Nigeria Limited.

