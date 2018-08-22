Bible proofs God is not against polygamy

Also, because they had not read all the chapters in the 27 Books in the New Testament, the anti – polygamy preachers do not know that during the Sermon on the Mount when Jesus spoke on marriage or love relationship between a man and woman in Matthew 5:27 – 32, that he only dealt with and condemned adultery and divorce. He said nothing about monogamy or polygamy because God did not prescribe either of them for husbands in the Old Testament, let alone forbid multiple – marriage. But the anti – polygamy preachers deceitfully and mischievously use what Jesus said in answering a question on divorce in Matthew 19: 4 – 6, which had nothing to do with monogamy or polygamy, to say he was telling a man to have one wife. I will return to this later to show the absurdity, hollowness or worthlessness of their interpretation, indeed misinterpretation, of the Lord’s statement.

This is what the Ancient of Days said in the Good News Bible on polygamy in Exodus 21: 10 – 11, the next chapter after He gave the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20: 1 – 17: “if a man takes a second wife, he must continue to give his wife the same amount of food and clothing and the same rights that she had before. “If he does not fulfill these duties to her, he must set her free and not receive any payment.” This is reference to the dowry he paid to the wife’s dad. In Deuteronomy 21:15 – 17 where He spoke on inheritance the Most High said: “Suppose a man has two wives and they both bear him sons, but the first son is not the child of his favourite wife. When the man decides how he is going to divide his property among his children, he is not to show partiality to the son of his favourite wife by giving him the share that belongs to the first – born son. READ ALSO: Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3) “He is to give a double share of his possession to his first son, even though he is not the son

of his favourite wife. A man must acknowledge his first son and give him the share he is legally entitled to.”

Also, in Leviticus 18:8 and Deuteronomy 22:30, the Supreme Being told the sons of a polygamous father not to have intercourse with the other wife or wives of their old man. He said if they did otherwise they would only be disgracing their dad.

Would the King of kings have given polygamous husbands rules or guidelines to guarantee harmony in their families, if He was against a man engaging in multiple marriage? If the Heavenly Father has no law against polygamy and Jesus Christ did not speak against it in the Holy Bible, how could it be sinful, ungodly or unchristian for a Christian to marry more than one wife?

Next week: Exposing the ignorance, poor intelligence and ridiculous reasoning of the pastors and others who claim that Almighty God in Genesis 2:24 and Jesus Christ in Matthew 19:4 – 6, were instructing a man to be monogamous.

