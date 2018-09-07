– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Bianca: Onoh’s family scolds Ojukwu’s children
ONOHS FAMILY

Bianca: Onoh’s family scolds Ojukwu’s children

— 7th September 2018

Mrs Ojukwu’s brother, Umunnakwe Onoh, who spoke on behalf of Chief C. C. Onoh’s family, said Ojukwu’s children were ignorant of Nigerian laws on matrimony

• Ex-envoy qualified for Senate – HURIWA

Magnus Eze, Enugu, with agency report

The paternal family of Bianca, widow of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has flayed the children of Ikemba Nnewi for their open attack on their father’s wife, for aspiring to represent Anambra South senatorial district in 2019.

Mrs Ojukwu’s brother, Dr. Umunnakwe Onoh, who spoke on behalf of Chief C. C. Onoh’s family, from his base in London, the United Kingdom, said Ojukwu’s children, particularly Debe, were ignorant of Nigerian laws on matrimony.

The Onoh family said even though they did not enter into matrimonial contract with Ojukwu’s children but their father, it was necessary to put the records straight.

“I, Umunnakwe handed over Bianca to their late father, Ikemba. I flew in from London, under 24 hours, just to hand her over to Ikemba because my father was not disposed and insisted I did that. Even the family’s wedding gift, I was the one who gave it,” he said.

Umunnakwe said Emeka Ojukwu jnr is not in a position to talk on this matter because he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and not the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“It is either Nnewi people, the Anambra South senatorial district or her political party, APGA that would have to decide who will represent them but I can assure our in-law’s children that we will meet at Bianca’s swearing-in ceremony.”

He challenged Emeka Ojukwu jnr to field a better candidate than Bianca, if he has one, in his political party, the APC, instead of dancing naked in the market place because of his sister’s aspiration.

“What their father, Ikemba, represented was beyond APGA but for Ndigbo because his was an ideology. For Debe to say that their father’s wife is not Nnewi, is a shameful exhibition of his ignorance of the law as a lawyer he claims. He is also not in touch with the reality of Nigeria’s constitution.

Meanwhile, a leading pro-democracy and non-governmental body, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has upbraided Bianca’s step-children over their opposition to her senatorial ambition; on grounds of her state of origin.

The Rights group asked Bianca’s step children to “settle their internal issues privately without dragging the immortal and legendary image of their great father in the mud…”

The group reminded the step children that creating media controversy over Bianca’s political ambition is not just against their father alone but they should remember that he was the father of the Igbo nation and “a legend to millions of people around the world, including human rights practitioners.” 

In a statement by the Rights organisation, authorised by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA said Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, by virtue of her legal status as wife of Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu, is validly and constitutionally qualified to seek the mandate of Anambra South senatorial district.

