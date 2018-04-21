The Sun News
Ipob

Biafra: IPOB threatens mass action

— 21st April 2018

Kanu’s family expresses worry over his whereabouts

Okey Sampson, Aba

Family of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has expressed anger and worry over the conflicting reports concerning his whereabouts. They again called on the military to tell them where their parents and son, Nnamdi are as they have not been able to see or communicate with them since the army invaded their home last year. As a result, IPOB has threatened to embark on a mass action to force the government to produce Kanu.

Recall that soldiers invaded the house of the Kanus late last year and since then; both the IPOB leader and his parents had not been seen or heard of, fuelling speculation that they may have been detained or killed by the military. The security agencies have however consistently denied the charge.

The call yesterday by the spokesman of the family, Prince Emma Kanu follows fresh rumours making the rounds that Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are neither dead nor in detention as they had been traced to Ghana and Umuahia respectively. The rumour was confirmed to Saturday Sun on Friday by a highly placed security source.

According to Emma, “If the military knows Nnamdi Kanu and my parents’ whereabouts, they better let us know and provide them without delay. If they know where they are, they should go and bring them, it’s as simple as that. How come my parents are with us in Umuahia and we cannot see or communicate with them? It’s impossible; they know what they are doing.

“Is it not the same military that denied the invasion of our house that came out now to say my parents are in Umuahia and Nnamdi in Ghana; they should go to Umuahia and bring them, let’s see or go to Ghana and bring Nnamdi Kanu let’s see.”

The family spokesman said the way their son’s whereabouts was being gossiped about has turned Nnamdi into a ghost. “The other time, some people said they saw Nnamdi Kanu going to London through Malaysia, others have said they saw him in Germany, Ghana and Cameroon. The military will soon come out to say they saw him in Kano. It’s like my brother has now become a ghost that he should be seen everywhere. If this is so, it goes to confirm our fears that the military who took him away when they raided our home last year had killed him and his ghost is now moving about in those places.”

He said “all these are tissues of lies being propped by the military with the intention of diverting attention from people asking them where my parents and brother are. All these are tissues of lies from the pit of hell being junked out by the military thinking that will stop the family, Biafrans and the international community from asking them where they kept Nnamdi and his parents because they (military) saw them last.

“All we are saying is that they should allow us see Nnamdi and our parents because we know they are with them; where they are dead, they should release their corpses to us for burial. I thank them so much for the information they are giving us, they should do us more favour by telling us exactly where they are so that we will go and meet them.

“The Nigerian army is known for telling lies, even when they invaded our house they lied they never did even when they were confronted with hard evidence they still lied about it. They are a set of people who lie so much and they will continue to lie.”

In the face of all these, Emma asked IPOB members not to mind the politics the military is playing with the whereabouts of their leader; asking that they should remain resolute because the actualisation of Biafra is not far.

Meanwhile, IPOB has threatened mass action over the fate of Kanu. According to its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, “Nigerian government is beginning to discover that our leader is not an ordinary person that can be abducted without consequences. We are waiting to exhaust all peaceful options before we mount a concerted direct action to free our leader. The only thing that might lead to a violent disintegration of Nigeria is the fate of our leader.

“Our multiple demonstrations in Jerusalem and London calling on civilised nations of the world to prevail upon this Buhari led APC regime to release our leader is resonating within diplomatic circles. We have also formally notified the United Nations mission in Switzerland through the offices of our solicitors in London, that our leader is missing. At this point in time the United Nations is officially aware of the plight of our leader and they have promised to do something about it as a matter of urgency.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our leader is returned to us alive and well in the shortest possible time. Nigeria is playing with fire and it will consume it if care is not taken. IPOB is not like anything Africa has ever seen. We are unrelenting and indefatigable. At the end of this tortuous process the army will produce our leader and Biafra will be restored. 

 

