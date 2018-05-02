The Sun News
Biafra: Zionists order mass return May 30

— 2nd May 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The pro-group Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), on Wednesday, called for mass return of all indigenes of the defunct Biafra back home on May 30, this year.

May 30 coincides with same date that the late Biafra hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, had also declared a Republic of Biafra, decades ago.

Addressing a press conference, in Enugu, Enugu State, self-acclaimed President of the Biafra Zionists, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka said his group would be at the Enugu Government House that day to raise the Biafra flag.

“From the 30th of May, Nigeria’s political activities will be banned in Biafra land. There will also be no more observance of Muslim festivities and holidays in Biafraland.

“No more Islamic calendars in Biafra land. Holidays for Muslim calendar should be for Muslims, Biafra is not a Muslim country.

“If they want to arrest me, I’m not afraid. I’m not calling on anybody to bring gun, our weapon is American diplomacy.

“So, I’m calling on Biafrans all over the world to return home come May 30; I’m not asking them to come with gun; our weapon, our gun will be America’s diplomatic support for Biafra’s independence.

“It is going to be at the Enugu Government House; Biafra will raise its flag there. It will not be in the secret, everybody will see it.

“I’m making appeal to our people wherever they are to return home, I will not force anybody to come back home but they should heed this call, America is already behind us.

“Wherever Biafrans are in the world, we are calling on them to return home on May 30th, 2018, for the Biafra independence. Biafra will be announced at Government House and celebrated at Okpara Square, in Enugu.

Meanwhile, BZF has giving the police a 48-hour ultimatum to release the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group, Dr. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto, noting that failure to do so would attract severe consequences.

According to the Zionists leader, “It was only last Sunday that I learnt of his arrest and consequently, BZF is ordering that Ibeto should be released within the next 48 hours.

“His only offence has to do with the Nkalagu Cement, which they want to take over from Igbo people. He must be released immediately, else, the consequences will be drastic.

“Secondly, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe is being intimidated; that should stop immediately, nothing must happen to him. Those collecting signatures for his recall must be very careful”, he warned.

