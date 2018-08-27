Biafra women detention wound too deep

Kanu has not appeared in public since last year when Nigeria Army’s crocodiles danced dangerously in Igbo land and confronted him in his Afaraukwu, Umuahia home, prompting the protest. The women reportedly marched through the streets, chanting, dancing and displaying different placards, demanding to know the whereabouts of Kanu and a date for Biafran referendum. But the Imo State Police Command, apparently acting on ‘orders from above’, swooped on the hapless, harmless women for allegedly conducting an unlawful assembly. They were later charged to court and remanded in prison, thus doing incalculable damage to the democratic credentials of the government, as the action of the women did not constitute an illegal assembly and holding an unlawful protest. The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, therefore, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore; an inerasable stain on the conscience of this monolith called Nigeria.

It must be understood that the women were well within their fundamental human right to protest. They bore no arms apart from the fact that most of them appeared semi-nude, which in itself might have been interpreted to be a volatile weapon against an oppressive lecherous male society, who found the temptation too much to bear and so vented its spleen on the women to let off bottled libido.

But this write up is not about IPOB, its leader or the propriety of their struggle but about abuse of the women, Igbo women for no just cause.

Expectedly, the mistreatment of the women sparked off wide outcry and condemnation, showcasing the underbelly of a nation whose leaders are increasingly intolerant of criticism. This was definitely bad public relations for the country, especially because it involved our wives and mothers. It was the shame of the odious act that compelled the filing of nolle prosequi, by the Imo State Attorney General, leading to the women’s release, as the shamefaced police was not even in court to oppose their bail application. Forget all the excuses and stories flying around, the highly embarrassed government was only too glad to let the women off the hook and grateful to the Imo judge for bailing them out of the backlash of its uncouth conduct.