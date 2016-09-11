Biafra splinter groups are saboteurs –Ndigbo prime minister

On the herdsmen men- ace in the South-east, Chief Okoye said: “Buhari should help us to talk to the cattle rearers. They are killing our people for no just cause. There was rearing of cows during Jonathan, Obasanjo and even during military administrations, but it was not like this. Why should the herdsmen be above the law? They are carrying Ak47 openly and nothing happens, and Buhari should look into it and caution them.”

He joined in the call for the restructuring of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones to end ethnic agitations and marginalization that hadthreatened the existence of the country. Okoye said that with the restructuring of the country every geopolitical zone would use the resources available in its zone to develop, thereby reducing over dependence on federation allocations, adding that it would help in reducing unemployment and creation of jobs to the teeming youths and graduates. Two splinter groups recently claimed to have emerged from the group fueling speculation that the IPOB has been weakened. TRIPOB, the first group to break away, had selected October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, as the day when the Biafran flag would be burnt and forgot- ten for good. TRIPOB said its outlook on the agitation had changed and therefore resolved to break away due to what it regarded as the rigid and fatalistic position of the Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB. But the second group Known as Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (REIPOB) said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, and Phillip Effiong Osuji spokesman of TRIPOB, had been sacked adding that the new group would resist the burning of the Biafran flag. However reacting to the claim pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) accused the federal government of being behind the plans to balkanize the group with the sole objective of whittling down the momentum in the Biafra struggle. IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful said that the government had mobilized some people to embark on protest against its leader in order to paint the picture that the group was divided.