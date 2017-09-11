Biafra: South East govs sad over Umuahia shooting

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The governors of the South East states, have expressed worry over the reported invasion and sporadic shooting in the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] in Umuahia by suspected soldiers which reportedly left three persons dead and many others injured.

The governors regretted that the invasion of the IPOB leader’s home was coming at a time they were making concerted effort to broker peace between federal authorities and the members of the Biafra agitators.

In the telephone chat, the Chief Press Secretary to the governors, Chief Mike Udah, said that the reported invasion and shooting in Umuahia by military men has punctured the peace moves initiated by the governors.

“The South East governors are worried that the relationship between the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] and the government is degenerating into this kind of ugly situation.

“They did not want this kind of situation to occur and that was why they invited the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, with Prof. Ben Nwabueze to their meeting in Enugu. So, they are working to ensure that such situation does not reoccur.

“The governors do not want a situation where the South East would be seen as working against the federal government. They don’t want a situation where there would be a breakdown of law and order. They don’t want a situation where it will appear that there is a strained relationship between the people of South East and the federal government.

“The South East governors want peace and amicable resolution of whatever is the problem between the two parties. That was why they invited the IPOB leader, Kanu and Prof. Ben Nwabueze the other time to their meeting in Enugu.

The governors, however, appealed to the federal government to handle the situation in a mature way. They disclosed that they would continue to do their possible best to ensure that the situation does not worsen.

“They will continue to meet with other pro-Biafra and Igbo groups with a view to ensuring that there is peace in the land. South East governors are worried that the ugly situation that took place in Abia State could occur” he added.