The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - ‘Biafra referendum will prove IPOB not dead’
26th November 2017 - Fayose is a trail-blazer – Goodluck Jonathan
26th November 2017 - Southern senators back restructuring
26th November 2017 - It’ll be difficult to fill vacuum left by Ekwueme —Wabara 
26th November 2017 - NNPC GMD, Baru, advocates economic diversification
26th November 2017 - 2019: Buhari not interested in automatic ticket, says Kalu
26th November 2017 - We recovered N25 billion wasted monthly by PDP -Buhari
26th November 2017 - FAVOUR 08133275982
26th November 2017 - Buhari to inaugurate Minimum Wage Committee tomorrow
26th November 2017 - Spousal murders will continue if…
Home / Cover / National / ‘Biafra referendum will prove IPOB not dead’

‘Biafra referendum will prove IPOB not dead’

— 26th November 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, for saying that the group was dead.

Reacting to the Minister’s recent statement on the group, IPOB said “the Minister and those he works for would know by middle of next year when a referendum would take place if IPOB was dead or alive”, insisting that no amount of propaganda would eliminate the group. 

Speaking with Sunday Sun yesterday, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, said it was unfortunate that the Minister after seeing the impact of the boycott order by the group on the Anambra election still went on to deceive the people by saying that IPOB was dead.

  He said:  “IPOB family and its leadership worldwide do not wish to join issues with Mohammed or those who may desire to indulge in the laughable fantasy that IPOB has been weakened as a result of the successful boycott of the fraudulent Anambra elections. 

Mohammed’s comments should be viewed as a cleverly contrived diversionary tactics to deflect attention away from the devastating impact of the boycott on the psyche of the corrupt ruling class in Nigeria. We are therefore inclined to ask all right thinking people to disregard this latest outburst from Mohammed or better regard it as one of those his numerous ill conceived utterances.

  “By now, the public must be well accustomed to these wild proclamations that bears no resemblance to reality. They said the same thing about ending the recession but as we all know, the ravaging impact of this economic recession is still being felt by the ordinary people till today. 

  “Over the years, many opinionated commentators have relentlessly harped on the fact that Biafra was dead and buried. Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo popularised this myth when he told journalists last year during an interview that Biafra was dead. But today, the activities of IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has not only confirmed that Biafra is alive, but has also proven that Biafra is the only issue capable of determining when Nigeria comes to an end, not the other way round. 

“Admittedly, not many people understand the inner workings or the strategies IPOB deploy periodically to accomplish its stated objectives. So, wild and idle speculations will be thrown about by enemies of Biafra in the hope of derailing our movement. 

“Again we are not moved nor disturbed by any statement coming from Mohammed’s Ministry of Information because having spent so much money to ensure a complete media blackout of all IPOB related news stories, our impact continues to resonate and dominate political space in Nigeria.” Powerful stated that IPOB remains the largest political movement on earth today, stressing that “we didn’t get to this position of preeminence by allowing ourselves to be easily distracted by blatant lies that cannot stand up to scrutiny.” 

  He added: “Our focus remains the upcoming Biafrexit referendum in the middle of next year, where anticipated voter participation, especially in Anambra, will be nearly 100 per cent. Nigerian government and her agents can say or do whatever they like. IPOB can guarantee the people that we are on course to peacefully remove Biafra from the Luggardian contraption called Nigeria.    “It is on record that IPOB is firmly entrenched in more than 100 countries around the world and deeply rooted in the subconscious of a people determined to sacrifice whatever it takes for their freedom. To kill IPOB will mean having to dismantle family meetings all over the world at the same time, which is an impossible task for anyone to accomplish. IPOB has been set up in such a way that it can only grow, not diminish. New family meetings are opening up all over the world on a weekly basis. So, how can such a colossal movement be weakened by mere utterance. 

“It is very unfortunate that some Nigerians, who form the primary audience of Mohammed’s propaganda machinery, would allow themselves to be deceived by the cheap lie that IPOB have lost the confidence of the people.” 

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‘Biafra referendum will prove IPOB not dead’

— 26th November 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, for saying that the group was dead. Reacting to the Minister’s recent statement on the group, IPOB said “the Minister and those he works for would know by middle of next year when a referendum would take…

  • Fayose is a trail-blazer – Goodluck Jonathan

    — 26th November 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former president Goodluck Jonathan has described Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as a trail-blazer and somebody who has set new standards in innovative governance. Jonathan made the remark in a goodwill message he sent to mark the governor’s 57th birthday, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Idowu Adelusi stated…

  • Southern senators back restructuring

    — 26th November 2017

    … Want PMB to consider 2014 Confab report By Olakunle Olafioye Senators of southern extraction have added their voices to the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. The call was contained in a communiqué released at the end of a three- day retreat organized by Southern Senators Forum in Calabar, capital of Cross Rivers State….

  • It’ll be difficult to fill vacuum left by Ekwueme —Wabara 

    — 26th November 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja  Former senate president, Adolphus Wabara, has described the death of Second Republic vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as a big loss to the country and to democracy lovers.   Wabara, who was in the United States of America when Ekwueme died, in a condolence message, said Nigeria might never produce another…

  • NNPC GMD, Baru, advocates economic diversification

    — 26th November 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has said that diversification is the only panacea to Nigeria’s current economic downturn.      He made this submission in a lecture paper entitled: “Oil and Gas Industry and the Nigerian State: Enduring Value, Promoting Economic Integration…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share