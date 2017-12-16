Biafra: Ohanaeze leaders are cowards –IPOB
— 16th December 2017
By Vincent Kalu
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Biafra will never be forgotten, warning that only cowards can sabotage its actualisation.
Speaking through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB condemned a statement made by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at a Town Hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday.
Chief Nwodo had urged the IPOB members to stop nursing the dream of an independent state of Biafra, and joined the organisation’s quest for a restructured Nigeria, promising to sabotage any move for Igbo to go for another civil war.
The group emphasized that those opposed to the idea of genuine freedom for Biafra, were the people that brought war to Biafra land through Operation Python Dance.
“We note with great sadness the public acknowledgement of the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, about his involvement and that of his organisation in the unpatriotic effort to destroy the work of IPOB, thereby perpetuating the misery of Biafrans in the unworkable contraption, called Nigeria, created by Lord Luggard.
“It is equally baffling to the global family of IPOB, especially those of Igbo extraction why a highly educated and respected leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will publicly equate the demand for a referendum, as a call for war. What this demonstrates is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo unlike Afenifere may have fallen victim to the Ministry of Information sponsored propaganda and smear campaign that a demand for Biafra equals to a demand for war.
“If that is the case, it is very unfortunate indeed coming from a supposedly enlightened people. A call for referendum is never a call for war.
“.From every indication, Chief Nwodo has confirmed that he was one of those that sanctioned the use of lethal force against unarmed, peaceful IPOB family members, who gathered at Kanu’s residence on September 11 and September 14.
“The likes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be defending the interest of movements like IPOB fighting for the survival of all oppressed people within Nigeria, instead of conniving with the oppressor to unleash mayhem and death on their own.
“Chief Nwodo’s open acknowledgement during his speech at the National Stadium, Surulere, that he would sabotage Biafra again is a demonstration of highest level of cowardice, which our oppressors will read as a sign of weakness at the heart of Igbo leadership. What he has succeeded in doing is to embolden Hausa Fulani into believing that Igbo are their slaves.
“Such uncharacteristic display of impotent leadership in the face of political, economic and social emasculation of an entire race by this present regime of Buhari, should not be associated with anybody claiming to be the leader of Ndigbo.
“Our promise to Chief Nwodo and others within and outside Ohanaeze is this, neither they nor anybody else can stop or quench what is about to come in the name of Biafra. Our project is divine; our leadership fanatical, no man born of a woman can stop the restoration of Biafra.
“We must remind all saboteurs that the day of reckoning is fast approaching and no amount of pleading on their behalf will save them. They have sowed the wind, they must reap the whirlwind. God did not create us to be slaves to Arewa North and we would never submit to slavery”.
Post Views:
18
That is to tell the whole world that devil and the evill men that have been eaten and drinking the blood of Igbos are surfacing.
It will be a very stupidity of any reasonable Biafran again to listen or abide on the word of this roten idiot called Nia Nwodo.
In every problem hiden before public, a situation will come when he or she can not hide his face again.
All these Years no one knows what this Nia Nwodo and orji Uzor kalu stand for, but today, they are shamelessly coming out because the situation is forcing them out to be known to the people of Ndi Igbo. To know the evil that has been cursing all these calamities in Igbo Land. Occultic and king of darkness. All this road Accident, fire harzard, fulani headsmen these are their hand work. Just to kill and suck blood for supiritual power, oppress you not to talk and for them to continue eaten federal cake.
My fellow Biafrans, we do not need to lament or be agry much because people knowing their enemy is what we should be happy. Without the pressure the useless brain wash and mental slaves Nia Nwodo and Orji Uzo is getting these days, they could not be expose. We could have been seeing them as people that are responsible. The 88billion Buhari give all of them, what do you people thing the money is for?
Tomorrow when they will die, the Boki people will tell you to show them money to see if for sure they are dead.
I know they show Alex Ekwueme sime money before he was buried.
Useless elders every where in Igbo land
If chief Nwodo was my father I will publicly disown him.
He is a coward of this century……..
He should shut up if he is not ashamed of himself, that a small boy call Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for his freedom.
Chief John Nwodo is mad, must shameless elder with madness syndrum. How can a man of his age claiming he is educated will not be concious of his future generation. That money they share is only what the future of his generation is and to hell with other Igbos.
Israel prime Minister said on one of his speech that African men do not think above one years, he is reffering to Nia Nwodo. Totally mad and should be allowed to air his views foolishly. That man is mad I insist.
We are not ashamed of supporting Biafra BUT will be asham to follow Nia Nwodo as One Nigeria.
With Biafra our future will be better
All Hail Baifran ! All Hail Baifran !! All Hail Baifran !!!
My fellow Biafrans i greet you in the Name of our Almighty God, the creator of the whole universe.
I Eclat De Bullet will like say my observed from One Man called man of nonentity. The man of sabotage. A real coward man that is sabotaging even the liberation of on born children of Biafrans.
That is to tell the whole world that devil and the evil men that have been eaten and drinking the blood of Igbo’s are surfacing.
It will be a very stupidity of any reasonable Biafran again to listen or abide on the word of this rotten idiot called Nia Nwodo.
In every problem hidden before public, a situation will come when he or she can not hide his face again.
All these Years no one knows what this Nia Nwodo and orji Uzor kalu stand for, but today, they are shamelessly coming out because the situation is forcing them out to be known to the people of Ndi~Igbo. To know the evil that has been cursing all these calamities in Igbo Land. Igbo Politicians, Eastern Governors and the heavily bunch useless elders who are only Occultist and agent of darkness.
All this road Accident, fire hazard, Fulani headsmen these are their hand work. Just to kill and suck blood for spiritual power, oppress you not to talk and for them to continue eaten federal cake.
My fellow Biafrans, we do not need to lament or be angry much because people knowing their enemy is what we should be happy. Without the pressure the useless brain wash and mental slaves Nia Nwodo and Orji Uzo is getting these days, they could have not be expose. We could have been seeing them as people that are responsible. The 88billion Buhari give all of them, what do you people thing the money is for?
Tomorrow when they will die, the Boki people will tell you to show them money to see if for sure they are dead.
I know they show Alex Ekwueme some money before he was buried.
Useless elders every where in Igbo land
If chief Nwodo was my father I will publicly disown him, yes, i will do so because he has lost his prestige.
He is a coward of this century,of curse his steps speak that.
He should shut up if he is not ashamed of himself, that a small boy call Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for his freedom, but he is pursing money.
Chief John Nwodo is mad, must shameless elder with madness syndrome. How can a man of his age claiming he is educated will not be conscious of his future generation. That money they share is only what the future of his generation is and to hell with other Igbo’s.
Israel prime Minister said on one of his speech that African men do not think above one years, he is referring to Nia Nwodo. Totally mad and should be allowed to air his views foolishly. That man is mad I insist.
We are not ashamed of supporting Biafra BUT will be a sham to follow Nia Nwodo as One Nigeria.
With Biafra our future will be better.
All Hail Biafra.