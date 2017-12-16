Biafra: Ohanaeze leaders are cowards –IPOB

By Vincent Kalu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Biafra will never be forgotten, warning that only cowards can sabotage its actualisation.

Speaking through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB condemned a statement made by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at a Town Hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday.

Chief Nwodo had urged the IPOB members to stop nursing the dream of an independent state of Biafra, and joined the organisation’s quest for a restructured Nigeria, promising to sabotage any move for Igbo to go for another civil war.

The group emphasized that those opposed to the idea of genuine freedom for Biafra, were the people that brought war to Biafra land through Operation Python Dance.

“We note with great sadness the public acknowledgement of the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, about his involvement and that of his organisation in the unpatriotic effort to destroy the work of IPOB, thereby perpetuating the misery of Biafrans in the unworkable contraption, called Nigeria, created by Lord Luggard.

“It is equally baffling to the global family of IPOB, especially those of Igbo extraction why a highly educated and respected leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will publicly equate the demand for a referendum, as a call for war. What this demonstrates is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo unlike Afenifere may have fallen victim to the Ministry of Information sponsored propaganda and smear campaign that a demand for Biafra equals to a demand for war.

“If that is the case, it is very unfortunate indeed coming from a supposedly enlightened people. A call for referendum is never a call for war.

“.From every indication, Chief Nwodo has confirmed that he was one of those that sanctioned the use of lethal force against unarmed, peaceful IPOB family members, who gathered at Kanu’s residence on September 11 and September 14.

“The likes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be defending the interest of movements like IPOB fighting for the survival of all oppressed people within Nigeria, instead of conniving with the oppressor to unleash mayhem and death on their own.

“Chief Nwodo’s open acknowledgement during his speech at the National Stadium, Surulere, that he would sabotage Biafra again is a demonstration of highest level of cowardice, which our oppressors will read as a sign of weakness at the heart of Igbo leadership. What he has succeeded in doing is to embolden Hausa Fulani into believing that Igbo are their slaves.

“Such uncharacteristic display of impotent leadership in the face of political, economic and social emasculation of an entire race by this present regime of Buhari, should not be associated with anybody claiming to be the leader of Ndigbo.

“Our promise to Chief Nwodo and others within and outside Ohanaeze is this, neither they nor anybody else can stop or quench what is about to come in the name of Biafra. Our project is divine; our leadership fanatical, no man born of a woman can stop the restoration of Biafra.

“We must remind all saboteurs that the day of reckoning is fast approaching and no amount of pleading on their behalf will save them. They have sowed the wind, they must reap the whirlwind. God did not create us to be slaves to Arewa North and we would never submit to slavery”.