Biafra not realisable now – Primate Ayodele

By Olakunle Olafioye

The agitation by secessionist group for Republic of Biafra may not be actualised any time soon.

One of Nigeria’s leading seers, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele made this known in an interview with Sunday Sun shortly after the press presentation of the 2017/2018 and beyond edition of a book, “Warnings to the Nations- (a collection of divine signals).

The book, a compendium of divine warnings to Nigeria and nations across the world, chronicles revelations and warnings to governments, institutions, organisations and notable individuals in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The cleric revealed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, might just be wasting his time on the struggle for Biafra as a result of what he described as his (Kanu) wrong approach.

“Kanu is just wasting his time because he is not approaching the struggle the proper way.

“Nigeria as a nation needs a lot of prayers to survive. Biafra may not be actualised now. The struggle will face challenges. It is not time for Biafra now; it will take a longer time.

“The government must take the issue of agitation seriously and ensure they take the right steps so that things can work out accordingly. A big referendum is coming. So the government must not take the issue of Biafra with levity. They must give it the all the seriousness it deserves.” he revealed.

The over 300 page book, in addition to revealing hundreds of events, happenings and personalities that would shape Nigeria in particular and the world at large in the next few years also highlights over 100 past prophecies by the man of God that have come to past

Recent among these revelations are the prophecies on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the fire outbreak in a palace in Lagos and invasion of schools by kidnappers.

The new edition of the book gives revelations on politics in Nigeria and countries in the world, politicians, political parties, government parastatals and agencies, the economy, traditional rulers, local governments, sports both international and local and many more.