Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of properties by Army

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra [(MASSOB) otherwise known as Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), on Thursday, alleged that the men of the Nigerian Army harassed and conscripted their properties along the Afikpo-Owerri Road.

Briefing newsmen after their meeting in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the leader of MASSOB/BIM in Ebonyi South zone, Mr. Sunday Ezaka, accused the military of seizing their properties while they were returning from Owerri, Imo State.

He lamented that despite the non-violence posture being maintained by the freedom seekers, the Nigerian security agencies have been harassing, arresting and locking them up in the prisons.

“Last time when we were coming back from Owerri at Masters Energy Checkpoint in Abia mounted by the Military, three of our vehicles were stopped and we were ordered to come out from our vehicles.

“They saw that we are MASSOB BIM in our uniforms both the war veterans; they asked why we should wear the uniforms with all our logos and handout books written Biafra; they said that we should give it to them and until now they have not called us for a recovery of our property.

“They seized 50 of our security uniforms, handout books titled Echo Biafra 10, shoes 15, T-shirts on MASSOB security 50, boots 50; they said they were going to investigate but up till now they have not called us for claims. On 13th of last month, the Area Command of Afikpo Police Division came and pulled down our sign post from our secretariat at Amasiri, Okigwe road” he narrated.

Reacting on the call by President Muhammadu Buhari’s on the Igbo to forget about Biafra and embrace one Nigeria, Ezaka said that the actualisation of state of Biafra is a must.

“The clamour for Biafra is actualisable and you will soon see it. MASSOB Bim started the BIAFRA struggle. I saw in the national dailies that Buhari visited Ebonyi state and said that Igbo don’t need Biafra; I want to clearly let him know that he is making a mistake by uttering such comments” said he.