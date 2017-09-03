The Sun News
Biafra leader on the run

— 3rd September 2017

…After breakup announcement, appointment of ministers

  • He’s messing up the struggle –MASSOB leader

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation, BZF, Benjamin Onwuka, who four weeks ago declared himself the President of the Republic of Biafra and named an interim cabinet has gone into hiding.

Onwuka went underground to evade arrest by operatives of Department of State Services who have been on his trail since he held the press conference where he announced the appointment of prominent individuals into this ‘cabinet’ as ministers, an act that was roundly dismissed by many as comical.

Onwuka had in his press conference about a month ago announced the names of respected personalities as members of his cabinet. They include, Prof. Pat Utomi (Foreign Affairs), Professor Chukwuma Soludo (Governor, Central Bank of Biafra) and Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who was appointed as Biafra’s Ambassador to the United States. The interim government was to take off on August 1 and last till August 31, 2017.

In a recent statement he issued from his hideout Onwuka said: “I’m not claiming to be president on my own. The United States under Obama recognized Biafra on 15th October, 2014. The zionists believe in international diplomacy.

“Let me assure those people appointed that the interim government stands until we hear from the White House. So, the interim government and our announcement on Biafra, they are still intact; we are waiting to get a reply from US but the government we formed is intact. Upon the return of President Donald Trump from vacation, Biafra will take off. Obama and Trump will make Biafra to be a reality.

“My cabinet members have reacted, some negatively, but I know they will come around; the interim government is alive but we cannot activate it until we get a signal from the White House. But I know that all those saying no now, they will later come around.

“Those we appointed from the Middle Belt are part of us; the Middle belt belongs to us, including Southern Kaduna. We are going to give Southern Kaduna statehood and the state would be called Gurara State.

“We shall also restore peace between Cross River and Ebonyi. The boundary dispute is a result of weak government. They don’t care that we are killing ourselves so long as they are taking our oil. But Biafra will not allow any form of boundary crisis.  That we can assure our people.  There will be absolute peace.”

Reacting to Onwuka’s interim government, leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Mr. Uchenna Madu, dismissed him as a joker: “That is his own pattern. I may not condemn him, for him to say he has declared Biafra and formed his cabinet without consultation, without due process l don’t know what to say. All I know is that we are still in the struggle to restore the ancient kingdom of Biafra. For now we have not achieved Biafra’s sovereignty. We have to follow due process; Biafra is not what anybody could just wake up at night and say, I have declared Biafra and formed government. That is rubbish; that makes a caricature of the struggle and we can never support such.  Therefore, Benjamin Onwuka is on his own. He is a joker.”

Madu spoke further: “Actually those of us in the struggle are supposed to check the excesses in the struggle but we don’t want to create the impression that we have internal wranglings. So if Onwuka likes let him say he has declared Biafra in heaven, that he is the president, no problem.  Nobody is contesting the presidency but one thing is certain, one must follow the due process, and follow it non-violently.  Not using violence in the struggle, that is the most important thing. So with his approach I think he is making caricature of himself not even the Biafra cause because nobody is taking him seriously, even the international community, even the people of Biafra are not taking him seriously. So if he likes he can go and rest or try to re-arrange, re-strategize or learn from people like us who have been in the struggle for close to 18 years.

“He declared himself president and started naming people as members of his cabinet. Some of these people believe in Nigeria and one Nigeria; these are politicians and stakeholders in the Nigeria Project but he named them as members of his cabinet, creating the impression that those people are sponsoring the struggle when they are not. These are people who are even against the struggle; tomorrow the DSS will start harassing those people, creating opportunity for the security agencies to start harassing Igbo leaders. And tomorrow if there is opportunity for meaningful support to the struggle these people will shy away, because somebody like Onwuka has messed up the system.”

 

Nnamdi Kanu not in hiding  –Brother

From Okey Sampson, Aba

The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emma Kanu, has thrown cold water on a story making the rounds that the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) had taken cover to avoid being abducted by security agencies. In a telephone chat yesterday evening, Prince Emma said the rumour was unfounded as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had not done anything wrong to warrant his being arrested, adding that his brother is not afraid of being arrested. He said: “I don’t know from where people get their information.  The truth remains that we have not seen any increased security presence that will make the IPOB leader to take cover.”

Speaking further, he said: “A general does not take cover by merely hearing the sound of a gun. If they like, let them deploy the whole troops in Nigeria to the South East, the IPOB leader won’t be moved as he remains resolute in the agitation.”

Post Views: 55
    In the historical background and the socio-economy and political influence gained by the major Nigerian regional languages i.e Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba on the minority languages only Igbo language failed totally to influenced the entire eastern region of Nigeria from the way Hausa had influenced the Northern region where the minorities languages can speak hausa as well speak their language too which give impression to world as if there are no other tribes in the region likewise Yoruba language influenced the entire western region where the minorities language can speak the Yoruba that everybody understand and can also speak their own yoruba tongue which only their people understand while Igbo language failed in these successful direction of Hausa and Yoruba moreover the declined of Igbo language and its failure to influenced the entire eastern region socially and economically confirmed that the Biafra agitation is not only barbaric but destrying the labour of our heroes-past whos were of Igbo origin and tarnishing the peaceful reputation of Igbos home and abroad making Nigerians proud whereas since Igbo language had failed on the Igbo-land and failed to influenced the entire eastern region of Nigeria made Biafran agitators to become enemy of themselves by using Biafra-name as subject of agitation meanwhile the Nigerian Heroes of Igbo origin would never forgive the agitators of Biafra for the declined of Igbo-Language

    There is nothing call Biafran leader in God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Ojukwu is the only Biafran Leader- death or alive. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is a civilized and democratic society and entity in which political office holders will only be elected, and interim government democratically acceptable by majority Biafrans. As I have already said, a unified interim government with Anyim Pius Anyim as Interim President will be in place from October 1st 2017. On the other hand, it is no longer about so-called arrest, molestation etc. of the enemy. It is now about War- final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. Biafran Warriors applies war strategies to crush the enemy. There is nothing call a Biafran Warrior on the run etc. The final battle has begun- it is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. It is Operation Burn Down All Enemy’s Barracks in Biafraland. God Is With Us!!!

    The statement- Biafra leader on the run, is cheap propaganda of the vanquished- the enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria. The enemy said God given Republic Of Biafra does not exist, said kanu is Biafra leader, now said Onwuka is Biafra leader, by so doing recognizes God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, so will they recognize Biafra Interim President Anyim Pius Anyim and Biafran Interim Government from October 1st 2017, after their few remaining thugs and barracks in Biafraland are crushed in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. Is that not pity situation of the vanquished? The enemy’s leader- sultan of sokoto said northern youths should attack him, not Igbos in northern nigeria. But he do not know they have already attacked him with Kaduna Declaration, and he has already lost the war against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

