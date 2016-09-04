Biafra leader: “I will destroy Nigeria with the truth”

(By Jeff Amechi Agbodo – ONITSHA)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is firing back at reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu said he will bomb Nigeria, clarifying instead that the leader intended to destroy the existence of Nigeria with the truth until an independent Biafran state is restored.

The group confirmed that Kanu, director of dissident separatist station Radio Biafra, despite outraging many Nigerians with his latest statement, particularly in regards to his prediction on the current crises the country is facing, will continue to tell the world the truth of these happenings.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said that Kanu “who was born in the thick of the civil war waged against his Biafran people, affirmed that the contraption referred to as Nigeria only exists today because the Europeans colonial masters said so, insisting that it was not created by God, the natural way all nations on earth came into existence.”

He continued that the country was “conceived in the heart of man to serve a purpose for which nation states were not and could not be designed for. Nigeria is responsible for the untimely death of over 3.5 million murdered between 1966-70 in the name of preserving the territorial integrity which is in effect as a fraud,” quoting Kanu.