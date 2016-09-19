The Sun News
Biafra: IPOB to shut down South East Sept 23
pro-biafra-protesters2-1

Biafra: IPOB to shut down South East Sept 23

— 19th September 2016

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared September 23, 2016 for Biafrans worldwide to protest the continued detention of its leader,  Nnamdi Kanu and for the freedom of Biafra people.
The group said the worldwide protest would  take place in all countries across the globe except in Biafraland and Nigeria where church services will be held.
A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful said every IPOB member and other Biafrans living in Nigeria and Biafraland would  stay in their homes on that day.
“We also ask that all markets, schools, banks, transport companies and manufacturing companies should close on same day in solidarity with the overall objectives of the Biafra restoration process irrespective of their persuasion or affiliation.
“Again, we call on ‘Okada’ riders, ‘Keke’ drivers, bus drivers, luxury bus owners and drivers, the nine loaders (911 drivers and owners), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Transport Owners (NATO) are advised to withdraw their vehicles from the road on that day in solidarity with IPOB worldwide for the release of  our leader, Kanu and for the total liberation of Biafra people.
“We also advise every Biafran to switch-off their communication devices especially mobile phones on that day from 8:00am to 4:00pm in solidarity.
“This will let the world know including communication companies, that Biafrans are serious towards the release of their leader and the restoration of the ancient and sacred sovereignty of God’s nation, Biafra.”
“The Directorate of State (DoS) of IPOB has decided that only Biafraland and Nigeria are exempted from street protests on this occasion, however,  any country where there are IPOB family units that do not participate in this global event will be shut-down immediately by the directorate, Powerful said.

  1. Asitis 19th September 2016 at 5:53 am
    Though I’m not an Ipob member, I will observe that day with my phones switched off and stay at home. No sacrifice is too much for our freedom.
    God bless nnamdi kanu. God bless Biafra.

