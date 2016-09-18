Biafra: IPOB restructures

■ Supreme Council expanded ■ Red alert over September 22 Biafra court hearing

By CHIDI OBINECHE

In the push to strengthen its struggle, ensure vibrancy, effectiveness, and refocus on its dream of actualising the sovereign state of Biafra, a major reorganisation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has taken place. In the reorganisation which it dubbed “restructuring”, the governing Supreme Council Of Elders has been expanded with defined portfolios allotted to the members. The disbanded Council had only nine members with only the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and General Secretary having job definitions. In the new expanded council, the constituent states will each produce a Deputy Chairman. Sunday Sun learnt that the overriding impetus for the reorganisation is to “ make way for openness and oneness of mind in our common pursuits.”HRM, His Lordship Justice Eze Ozobu (Rtd) remains the Chairman of the Council while Gen. Joe Achuzia also remains the Secretary General. Other members of the Council include; HRM Eze (Amb.) Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, PRO; Prof. Chidi Osuagwu Director of Social Media; Engr. Dr. Amadi Innocent, Mobilization / Youth, Chief Chekwas Okorie (Oje-ozi Ndigbo), Political Matters, Bishop Maglorious Enyioha, Religious Matters; and Barr. Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu Security/ Intelligence.

Prof. Evans Anuforo is in charge of International Relations, while HRH Eze Mathew Onweni takes over the office of Tradition /Culture. The new Council, which was recently inaugurated in Owerri, the Imo state capital, was preceded with the inauguration of the Executive Council comprising the leadership of other pro-Biafra groups. They include Mr. Nnamdi Ohiagu representing Biafra Central Council, Prof. Nwakanma representing Biamos, Arua Uduma Idika representing Igbo Hebrew Culturaland other aspiring Pro-Biafra groups with the same vision, aims and objectives. The chairman, HRM, Justice Eze Ozobu charged the officers to remain committed to the struggle as their names would be written in gold for” your selfless sacrifice, courage and vision.” He urged them not to be discouraged by the antics of those who derive joy in seeing the Igbo in perpetual misery and marginalisation, adding that “ our struggle is unique, just, legal and divine”. He expressed optimism that victory was in sight. IPOB is in court with the Federal Government for a sovereign state of Biafra. The case comes up again on September 22, 2016 at the Federal High Court, Owerri. Feelers from Owerri and other major cities in the South East indicate that the pro- Biafra groups are already upbeat and enthusiastic about the court hearing. Amadi, who is in charge of youth and mobilisation, in a short chat with Sunday Sun said: “We are looking forward to the date, after several adjournments. This is the litmus test of a struggle, using the only instruments of the law. It is novel.” It was further gathered that mobilisation of members for the court hearing was in full swing in all the states of the South-east and parts of the South-south.

In Asaba, the Delta State capital, and Onitsha the commercial nerve centre of the South-east, arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free movement of members to and fro Owerri for the court hearing, which had since last week become the topic for discussions.