Biafra: IPOB push back against ‘fake groups’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, said yesterday that no amount of what they called a ‘divide and rule tactic’ by the federal government would stop their struggle for the restoration of the Biafra state.

The group accused the federal government and security agents of creating fake groups and christening them “Indigenous People of Biafra”, under various titles such as the Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB), and The Reformed Peoples of Biafra (TRI-POB), saying that they would soon come up with more groups.

A statement from the IPOB spokespersons Dr. Clifford Iroanya and Mr. Emm Mmezu noted that those thinking that IPOB was a pushover would be disappointed, claiming that such parties want to cause a rift in the Igbo-speaking part of Biafra and the people of Ijaw. The spokesmen said that Nnamdi Kanu had already predicted the creation of new fake IPOB groups.

“We shall make them understand that no amount of divide and rule tactic will prevail. Buhari is playing out a script we already knew he would. On August 10, 2015, the creation of new fake IPOB groups was predicted by our leader, so we are prepared for whatever federal government and Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership will come up with. However, the problem for federal government is lack of brinkmanship in the area of propaganda,” the spokemen stated.