1st September 2016 - Recession: APC lashes at PDP over statement, says party lacks credibility
1st September 2016 - Biafra: IPOB push back against ‘fake groups’
1st September 2016 - Life in the dark alley
1st September 2016 - Rid yourself of gastritis
1st September 2016 - killers on rampage
1st September 2016 - Corruption, political patronage bane of NHIS, says executive secretary
1st September 2016 - Lagos thriving night business
1st September 2016 - Sanusi, Soludo and conspiracy of criticism
1st September 2016 - Niger Delta: APC don’t escalate this bonfire (1)
1st September 2016 - Police take over Ondo APC secretariat
nnamdi-kanu-handcuffs

Biafra: IPOB push back against ‘fake groups’

— 1st September 2016

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, said yesterday that no amount of what they called a ‘divide and rule tactic’ by the federal government would stop their struggle for the restoration of the Biafra state.

The group accused the federal government and security agents of creating fake groups and christening them “Indigenous People of Biafra”, under various titles such as the Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB), and The Reformed Peoples of Biafra (TRI-POB), saying that they would soon come up with more groups.  

A statement from the IPOB spokespersons Dr. Clifford Iroanya and Mr. Emm Mmezu noted that those thinking that IPOB was a pushover would be disappointed, claiming that such parties want to cause a rift in the Igbo-speaking part of Biafra and the people of Ijaw. The spokesmen said that Nnamdi Kanu had already predicted the creation of new fake IPOB groups. 

“We shall make them understand that no amount of divide and rule tactic will prevail. Buhari is playing out a script we already knew he would. On August 10, 2015, the creation of new fake IPOB groups was predicted by our leader, so we are prepared for whatever federal government and Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership will come up with. However, the problem for federal government is lack of brinkmanship in the area of propaganda,” the spokemen stated.

Latest

buhari

Recession: APC lashes at PDP over statement, says party lacks credibility

— 1st September 2016

The All Progressives Congress (APC has angrily reacted to a statement credited to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the party lacks the credibility and rectitude to make such demand. In a release signed by APC Secretary Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party assured…

  • APC-chairman

    Police take over Ondo APC secretariat

    — 1st September 2016

    The state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State which was literally turned to a shrine on Monday have been taken over by the Police. As at yesterday, officers were seen permanently stationed at the secretariat. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph told Daily Sun that officers were…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    I’m not Mimiko’s lackey -Jegede

    — 1st September 2016

    By Willy Eya Mr Eyitayo Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State. He is the candidate of the Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State. Recently, he had an interactive session with…

  • Ali Modu Sheriffccc

    Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction

    — 1st September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Senator Alli Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State has explained that the basis for taking its primary election to Ibadan, Oyo State was to prevent crisis in Ondo State. The faction had earlier announced the conduct of the primary election at its secretariat on…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole-Headline-Story-Today-1

    APC harvests more PDP key members 

    — 1st September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday lost its key players in Oredo local government area of Edo State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 10 gubernatorial election. They included the party’s former leader in the local government, Mr Dennis Evbomwan and Dr. Ebima Ogbeide, former State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Tony Anileh, Madam…

  • Hon.-Henry-Idahagbon

    Attorney General cautions against election violence

    — 1st September 2016

    The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, has cautioned against election violence. In a chat with Daily Sun in Benin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the law enforcement agencies will not fail to deal with any person or group of persons found guilty of electoral offences. He advised parents…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: Police will be neutral –IGP

    — 1st September 2016

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has assured that the police would play a neutral role in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State. He said the police headquarters has concluded plans to deploy over 200 vehicles and thousands of police personnel to the state to ensure a smooth and…

  • Udorah

    How to refocus Nigerian youths –Udorah

    — 1st September 2016

    Chairman of the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA), Lagos, Hon Austine Onyekachukwu Udorah, has urged Nigerian youths to engage in good causes instead of getting involved in illegal activities that will put them in trouble. In this interview, he spoke on various issues. Since you assumed office, there have been positive developments in your organisation;…

  • Hanga pix

    Restructuring: Let’s go our ways in peace –Rufai Hanga

    — 1st September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Senator Rufai Hanga is a prominent Kano politician and founding national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progress Change (CPC). In this interview, he challenged those clamouring for a restructuring of the country to lay their facts on the table, saying it is better for the constituent parts to separate in peace…

