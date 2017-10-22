The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Biafra: IPOB goes underground

Biafra: IPOB goes underground

— 22nd October 2017

…Opens new zones

  • Members say not broken by Kanu’s absence

From OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group and its proscription by the Federal Government may not have had any significant impact as members of the Biafra agitation group have said they are more united than ever to actualize the state of Biafra.

Sunday Sun investigations showed that though IPOB members may have removed their insignias and other paraphernalia from open display, they have not in the least been broken or given up their quest.

Rather, the group has gone underground but growing in membership.

An IPOB member who simply gave his name as Eze said members of the group remain in high spirit even without Nnamdi Kanu being around. He revealed that IPOB is expanding by the day notwithstanding their leader’s whereabouts being unknown.

“We are absolutely in high spirit; we are having our meetings as usual and will continue to have them, to strategise. In fact, new families and zones are being opened. Last weekend, we opened nine zones in Aba South Local Government Area alone and new members are being registered. The Nigerian government is popularizing IPOB; and let me tell you something, Nnamdi Kanu’s absence is as good as his presence because before now he gave us a message which we accepted and there is no going back on Biafra,” he enthused.

Eze stated that IPOB hierarchy is still intact, explaining that why it appeared that the group is not being heard now is because they are mourning and burying their members killed by the military. He promised the group would be back after the days of mourning are over. “What we are doing now is to mourn and bury the dead which we are doing one after the other and also to take care of the wounded after which we will bounce back. Whether Nnamdi Kanu is there or not, the agitation must go on.

“We know that the military’s reason for invading our leader’s house was to kill the shepherd as they have done now, disperse the flock and finally suppress the followers, but they have failed woefully because they have rather energized us the more and we must win and Biafra will finally come.”

Eze said if not for their members that were killed, they would not have been annoyed over all that happened, saying they would have been surprised if the Nigerian Army did not do what it did.

On his part, Prince Umez, a staunch member of the group said: “For the fact that our leader has not been seen or spoken to us since that day in September when soldiers invaded his home does not mean there is confusion among members of IPOB or that they are in dilemma.”

He added: “The fact actually is that since we’ve not seen or heard from our leader, we decided to go underground which I believe is a more dangerous strategy in the course of the agitation. The Nigerian government made a mistake by coming up with measures that made us to go under because a group becomes more dangerous when it goes underground than when it operates openly. Our members are in high spirit; wherever Nnamdi Kanu is does not matter. Whether he is dead or not does not also matter to us. What is important is that we are sticking religiously to the message.”

Prior to these developments, there had been apprehension in some quarters since September 18, when the military invaded the home of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State and his whereabouts has remained unknown. It had been thought in some quarters that the undetermined status of Kanu and the exercise carried out by the military to disperse hordes of members of the group would have left them in confusion, disarray and dilemma.

Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding their leader’s status, Sunday Sun learnt that the issue of Biafra had become spiritual and could not be overcome by military force, and that no human being can stop it whether their leader was around or not.

A female IPOB member, Kate, said two of her sons were among the new members that were registered last week, stressing that no amount of killings will stop the agitation. “The dead have given us more strength, let them buy more tanks and guns because they will kill more Biafrans,” she declared with a fierce look on her face.

She was emphatic that the organizational structure of IPOB is very much intact, stressing that Kanu’s absence does not in any way affect anything as the leadership chain has not been broken.

Similarly, Prince Emma Kanu, younger brother of the IPOB leader, said despite what has happened in the last one month, the family and IPOB members are in high spirit and remain resolute in the quest for restoration of Biafra.

“We cannot live in a country where one tribe determines what happens in the nation. We’ve tried Nigeria, reached the zenith of frustration and the only option is to leave Nigeria and we are pursuing it with every zeal,” he said.

Post Views: 36
Share

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. BARRY CLINTON 22nd October 2017 at 9:48 am
    Reply

    BUHARI IS EVIL PERSONIFIED AND A DEVIL INCARNATE MASQUERADING HIMSELF
    AS PRESIDENT OF A FAILED NATION. THE BLOOD THIRSTY TYRANT BUHARI GAVE
    AN EXPRESS ORDER TO HIS EXECUTIONERS INCLUDING BURATAI TO MURDER NNAMDI KANU AND
    WITH ZEAL THE ARMY EMBARKED ON OPERATION PYTHON DANCE 2 WHICH IS AN
    EUPHEMISM FOR KILL NNAMDI KANU BEFORE OR ON THE 14TH SEPT. 2017.IT IS
    NOT SURPRISING THAT AFTER BURATAI HAD KILLED NNAMDI KANU THEY BECAME JITTERY
    AND WENT ON AIRWAVES WITH THEIR CO-CONSPIRATORS GOVERNORS OBIANO, EGWU,
    UMAHI, IKPEAZU, OKOROCHA AND STARTED ANNOUNCING IPOB AS A TERRORIST
    ORGANIZATION AND GOVERNORS ANNOUNCING THE PROSCRIPTION ORDER. IT MEANS
    THAT AFTER WHAT IS CLEARLY AN EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS, GENOCIDE AND A STATE
    SPONSORED TERRORISM ON UNARMED CIVILIANS, THE SAME BUHARI ORDERED THAT
    THE VICTIMS MUST BE LABELED AS A TERRORIST TO JUSTIFY THE HEINOUS CRIMES
    ALREADY COMMITTED.THANK GOD FOR DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY AS ALL THE ATROCITIES ARE RECORDED AND WILL BE ADMISSIBLE AS EVIDENCE AT ICC. ALL THESE STORIES ABOUT RESTRUCTURING, OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE, PAYMENT OF BIAFRA EX POLICE OFFICERS ETC ARE MERE WINDOW DRESSING AND POOR PUBLIC RELATIONS TO ASSUAGE THE FEELING OF IGBOS BEFORE IT WILL BE VERY CLEAR THAT BUHARI AND HIS EXECUTIONERS HAS KILLED NNAMDI KANU. BUHARI THINKS THIS IS 1960S AND HE COULD GET AWAY WITH HEINOUS CRIMES. HAVING ALREADY PARTICIPATED IN KILLING OVER 4 MILLION UNARMED CIVILIANS SINCE 1967 AND NOTHING HAPPENED. THEY KILLED SO MANY TILL DATE EVEN IN
    PLATEAU STATE AND NOTHING HAPPENED, JUST CURRENTLY BUHARI HAS ORDERED HIS
    EXECUTIONERS WHICH IS POLICE/ARMY IN PLATEAU STATE BY SAYING NO REPRISAL AND TO MAKE SURE THAT THE
    SURVIVORS OF ATTACK IN PLATEAU STATE DID NOT RETALIATE AND THEREFORE THEY MUST
    BE ARRESTED AND PUT IN PRISON WHILE THE FULANI KILLER HERDSMEN OF WHICH BUHARI IS THEIR
    GRAND PATRON MUST GO SCOT FREE. BUT MARK MY WORD AND YOU CAN TAKE IT TO
    THE BANK THAT WHAT HAPPENED IN ABA/UMUAHIA AND AFARAUKWU STARTING FROM
    12TH TO 14TH SEPT. 2017 WILL HAVE AN UNPARALLELED AND UNPRECEDENTED
    CONSEQUENCES ON THE NIGERIA STATE AND PERPETRATORS OF GENOCIDE IN
    NIGERIA STARTING FROM 1967 TILL DATE INCLUDING THE WAR CRIMINALS DEAD OR ALIVE SUCH AS BUHARI, DANJUMA, OBASANJO, GOWON, ABACHA, GUSAU, HARUNA, MURITALA MOHAMMED, TAIWO AND SO MANY OTHERS IN THE LIST FORWARDED TO ICC.MUST FACE THE WRATH OF THE INTERNATIONAL LAWS, VERY SOON BUHARI AND BURATAI WILL RECEIVE THEIR COURT INDICTMENT AND INTERNATIONAL ARREST WARRANT. THESE HEINOUS CRIMES WILL INEVITABLY LEAD TO TOTAL
    DISINTEGRATION OF NIGERIA AND RESTORATION OF BIAFRA IN 2018. THE
    INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS NOT UNAWARE OF THE ATROCITIES IN NIGERIA AND
    GENOCIDE ONGOING AGAINST BIAFRA AND PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN
    GENERAL.PEOPLE KEEP ASKING ALL OVER THE WORLD, WHY DO ALL THE GREAT MEN
    IN NIGERIA LIKE ANYAOKU A FORMER SECRETARY GEN. OF COMMONWEALTH
    KEEP QUIET AND SUCH ABOMINATION AND ATROCITIES ARE COMMITTED UNDER HIS
    NOSE? WHERE ARE ALL THE SO CALLED THOUSANDS OF BISHOPS/GENERAL OVERSEERS
    ALL OVER NIGERIA THEY KEPT QUIET? IMAGINE IF A LAW IS MADE TO STOP THEM
    FROM COLLECTING TITHES/OFFERING? WHERE ARE THE HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYERS?
    THE PROFESSORS? I STILL REMEMBER THAT IF PROF. CHINUA ACHEBE WERE ALIVE
    TODAY HE WOULD HAVE GIVEN BUHARI A BLOODY NOSE USING HIS WRITINGS AND
    PETITIONS TO INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY? THE US MEDIA IS NOW ANALYZING THE INFORMATION THAT AN IMPERSONATOR IS NOW PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA AND NOT THE OLD SICKLY BUHARI THAT WAS ELECTED IN 2015. NIGERIA IS A BIG SCAM AND EVEN BOKO HARAM IS BELIEVED TO BE A BIG FRAUD USED BY BUHARI AND HIS JIHADIST NOTHERNERS TO SCAM BIG MONEY AND AIDS FROM WESTERN COUNTRIES.
    NIGERIAN LEADERS ARE UNITED IN STEALING AND SHARING OIL REVENUE OF OVER 950 BILLION DOLLARS ACRUING FROM VAST OIL AND GAS DEPOSITS IN BIAFRA LAND SINCE 1970. THE BASIS OF NIGERIA UNITY WHICH IS NON NEGOTIABLE IS THE STEALING AND SHARING OF THE BOOTY IN BIAFRA LAND AND DEGRADING AND IMPOVARISHING THE PEOPLE WHOM GOD HAS BLESSED PERPETUALLY. NO HUMAN BEING FROM NORTHERN NIGERIA HAS EVER EXCELLED IN THE WORLD STAGE BEFORE AND THERE IS NOTHING GOOD COMING FROM THE NORTHERN NIGERIA EXCEPT SORROW, TEARS AND BLOOD. WHAT A CURSE, BUHARI WANTS TO SPREAD IT TO OTHER PARTS. NNAMDI KANU CALLED OUT BUHARI FOR INTELLECTUAL DISCOURSE BUT BUHARI CALLED OUT ARMORED TANKS, MISSILIES, MORTARS, RPG GUNS TO DESTROY AND KILL? THIS IS THE HEIGHT OF LUNACY AND IMBECILITY.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‎Court grants FG’s request to take over accounts without BVN

— 22nd October 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja Thousands of commercial bank customers who operate accounts without a Biometric Verification Number (BVN) are currently panic stricken, as the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted federal government’s prayers to have such accounts forfeited if owners do not come forward to claim them in two weeks time. Trouble for non-BVN account…

  • How $5.5bn loan will ruin Nigeria — Economic expert, Henry Boyo

    — 22nd October 2017

    What are your thoughts on the Federal Government’s plan to borrow another $5.5 billion, which would be used to service existing debts and also sustain the tempo in the recovery of the economy that is just crawling out of recession?   I would like to think that the government knows what it is doing. But…

  • SCRAMBLE FOR PDP’S UMBRELLA

    — 22nd October 2017

    Men who want to lead Nigeria’s struggling main opposition party By Omoniyi Salaudeen Jostling for the elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December is gradually building up. Although there is no official date yet for the long awaited outing which would definitely shape the future of the party, a new…

  • Lagos PDP chairman is dead

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Remi Adefulu Caretaker Committee Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead. He was said to have slumped yesterday at Ikeja Airport Hotel, from where he was rushed to the Lagos State university Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he was confirmed dead. Sunday Sun gathered that the late PDP boss was…

  • Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha

    — 22nd October 2017

    IPOB was overpriced By Christy Anyanwu The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha in this interview with Sunday Sun, speaks about his childhood dreams, life as governor, State of the nation, his family and life at 55  Excerpts. What are the greatest challenges before you as the governor of Imo State? I don’t have…

