Biafra: Igbo, IPOB must employ dialogue –Nwodo

From Mark Pippah and Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has called on aggrieved members of Igbo extraction, particularly members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), to employ dialogue as a means of negotiating for Biafra, rather than violence.
He made the call yesterday while delivering a lecture titled “National reconciliation and the role of universities” at the 2nd Convocation Lecture of the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.
This was even as the President-General, regretted that he had come under uncharitable media attack over his stance on the Biafra agitation.
Nwodo, had at a function in Lagos, said he would be a saboteur should anybody cause another civil war in the South East. But, the leadership of some of these pro-Biafra groups came hard on him, calling him unprintable names.
He explained that he made the statement in the context in which anyone or group would want to prosecute Biafra by inciting violence.
The President-General said contrary to reports, he was not against Biafra agitation, but the approach employed by the agitators for its actualisation.
Nwodo, while recalling his experience during the Nigeria civil war, told the gathering how over three million Igbo were killed by bombs, bullet wounds and starvation.
“I said in Lagos that if anybody brings up a situation that will cause another civil war in the South East, I will be a saboteur.
“I was a lieutenant in the Biafra army; I lost my best friend in combat. Mortals were shelled at us; one pierced his heart and rendered him dead within minutes. I missed air raids that would have killed me.
“I missed battles that would have killed me. Bullets went by my ears; bombs fell within my locality, cut my cousin’s feet by half and killed him before we got to the general hospital. The only supply from outside Biafra came to us only by air.
“The war cost us three and a half million people. One and a half million died in open warfare of air raids and in circumstance that did not respect the Geneva Convention. Market places were bombed, hospitals were bombed, amounting to what the late General Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu called genocide.
“One million people died of starvation because of the economic blockage and the policy of the federal government as espoused by the minister of finance then that hunger was a legitimate instrument of war.
“Another one million who had lost their parents to air raids and were sick in hospitals, in sickbays with nobody to look after them or give them drugs (because drugs could not be imported), were flown outside Biafra in C130. They were tied to one another by the remaining wrappers of their mothers. You don’t know this! That was what war brought to us.
“ I met with the young man who leads the Biafra struggle in my house with my executive for a long period. We reached an agreement: stop your hate speech; speak your Biafra, but don’t talk against restructuring; support election in Anambra.
The only way you can get Biafra is by war or diplomacy. War is not an option and I am sure we all agreed to diplomacy.
Meanwhile, wife of the first president of Nigeria, Prof. Uche Azikiwe, yesterday said the spirit of her late husband, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and other founding fathers of Nigeria would turn in their graves if Nigeria breaks.
She said she stood firmly for one, indivisible Nigeria. Mrs. Azikiwe, however, appealed to Biafra agitators and Ndigbo to embrace the unity of the country. “Nigeria will not disintegrate. My husband, Nnamdi, Awolowo, Bello and others will turn in their graves if Nigeria disintegrates. This is because they sacrificed a lot for Nigeria to be one,” she said.
Why can’t this cowardly Traitor shut up his wide mouth? He is a disgrace to Igbo manhood.
Who is Nwodo and Ohanaeze group to tell Igbos of Biafra what to do, strategies to apply against the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists, their collaborators, mercenaries hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria? Nwodo and Ohanaeze group are collaborators of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria- they have lost the war against natives of this territory and must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives in this 21st century world under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. God Is With Us!!!
Is Mazi John Nnia Nwodo ,the General President of Ohanaeze
Ndigbo really listening to himself at all ?
The agitations of both IPOB and MASSOB have always been peaceful.
Besides, their agitations are also legitimate because, a UN Charter guarantees Indigenous people all over the world a right to self determination and that is exactly what the agitations of either IPOB or MASSOB are all about.
Our Boys are noble Christians, who have never killed a mere fly
(musca domestica ) not to talk of their fellow human. They seek
no wars with anybody or groups. They are ever peaceful never bellicose about their agitations. Theirs is purely a peaceful resistance Mahatma Style.
At no time have the members of either group ever resorted to
violence or dared take up arms against the Nigerian Authorities.
In this context however, the people of Biafra have the final says not Chief Nnia Nwodo or his cahoots and cohorts (the enemies within) ,the so called Igbo Governors and Senators et al.
The onus is therefore upon Mazi Nnia Nwodo and his cliques
of Igbo traitors and reprobates to organize immediately a referendum on this quest for our self-determination.
Madam Uche Nwaomere Enyi Azikwe, with her rejoinder here, comes across as being an idealist and also an appeaser like her noble late husband, Dr Ogbuefi Nnamdi Azikiwe.
Dr Zik gave in to all the unpalatable, unacceptable and shameless demands made by Sir Ahmed Bello so that the North could agree to our Independence from Great Britain.
Zik was a Pan-Africanist Idealist, who wanted our Independence
from Britain at all cost. He was Also an appeaser, who fed the
demonic man -eating crocodiles of the North, hoping that they
would eat him last.Lol!
Dr Zik is nomore but the man-eating crocodile are still there.
They were recently in our South East on their Python Dancing
Exercise, pillaging our Town and Villages, slaughtering our Youths, raping our women folks and daughters, and did try also to infect our kids and babies with monkey virus.
On leaving the South East, they marched to our cousins of the South South, for yet another of their Crocodile Tears Exercise. Lol!!
The Sage ,Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a realist, a man with a
foresight and also endowed with a sixth sense. Awo did see the underlining caveat in the demands made by Sir Alhaji Ahmed Bello prior to our Independence. He rejected them but only to be over- ruled by Zik and others .
The Sage was soon proven right, when on the 12th October 1960, barely a fortnight after our Independence on the 1st of October 1960,Sir Alhaji Ahmed Bello, the Sultan of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria showed his true colour then.
He publicly declared his intention to make our fatherland an Estate for his great grand Father, Imam Usman Dan Fodio.
The Sage and member of his Action Group Party did plan to
overthrow our then Federal Government of Sir Alhaji Abubakar T. Balewa but their plan was nipped right in the bud before ever they could strike.
Today it seems as if the Sultanate of Sokoto is almost beginning to archieve that dream of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Alhaji Ahmed Bello.
Today,Nigeria is an OIC,G8,G15 Member State and is virtually governed by Sharia-jurisprudence at best. It is also the Hausa/ Fulani Muslim who are calling the tune in the polity and they are in absolute control of all the Institutions in the country.
But we Igbos are Christians and therefore, we can’t really be citizens of an Islamic Republic of which Nigeria is indeed today.
Please Madam Nwata-Uche Azikiwe,for your information, a restored Sovereign Republic of Biafra, will be a Permanent
Monument and an Epitaph for your dear late big brother, and for all those (over 3 million Biafrans ) who paid the ultimate price during the war.
Your big brother, Captain Church, a gallant Biafran Army Engineer Captain , fell to a Nigerian vandal army bullet during the Biafra-Nigerian War.
Captain Church as we called him, was a fellow Officer and a dear friend of mine.
May The Noble Soul Of Captain Churchill Repose in Eternal Peace!!
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra, the Land of the Rising Sun!!