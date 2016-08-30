Biafra group names new leader

(By Okey Sampson – ABA)

The leadership of the new pro-Biafra group, the Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB), has in a confusing twist named Jonathan Kurubo from Bayelsa State as its new leader.

This even as the group which claimed to be the true Igbo organization has listed the wife of former president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof (Mrs) Uche Azikiwe and other eminent personalities to dialogue with the Nigerian government over the agitation for an independent state of Biafra.

In a statement signed by its National Director of Publicity, Ikemba Biafra, RE-IPOB described the new leader, Kurubo as a true son of Biafra who believes in the cause and dignity of the marginalized people of the old Eastern region.

It added that Kurubo who is a graduate with versatile knowledge in International relations, peace and conflict resolution as well as strategic studies, will pilot the affairs of the RE-IPOB until Biafra is actualized or the Nigerian government demonstrates its sincerity to fully re-integrate the people of Biafran through negotiations.

While calling on the people of Biafra living in the old Eastern region and in Diaspora, to support the new leader, RE-IPOB unveiled a list of eminent personalities and elders of Biafra who are expected to lead its negotiation with the Nigerian government.

The list includes: Dr Arthur Nwankwo, Dr kenneth Opigo, Dr. Okey Emordi, Barr. Uche Okwukwu, Obong Victor Attah, Prof Nwankwo Nwaezeigwe, Chief Bassey Akpan, Prof Mrs Uche Azikiwe, Prof Wole Soyinka, Uchenna Madu, Prof Jerry Gana, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, representative of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, representative of Umuada Igbo, and Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma who is expected to lead the delegation.

“We warn that RE-IPOB is not negotiating out of fear. Our position is not out of cowardice, we want peace. But the federal government should return our goodwill and readiness for talks with honesty and sincerity. Nnamdi Kanu should henceforth desist from issuing any statement on behalf of Biafra in his own interest,” the statement read.

The group urged security agents to stop molesting or killing members of RE-IPOB as its security arm, Ogbunigwe, has been set up to protect Biafra people.