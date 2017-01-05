Biafra: Group launches ‘Operation Python Cry’

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A pro-Biafran group, Biafra National Guard (BNG), yesterday, launched what it called ‘Operation Python Cry’ as it called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafrans agitators in detention.

The group said it supported IPOB and the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) for their divine struggle.

It vowed not to relent in its struggle until the restoration of Biafra.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of BNG, Mr. Ruben Okoro also called for the coalition, alliance and unity of all the pro-Biafran groups as one big indivisible and unbreakable bunch of broom to sweep all the internal and external enemies away.

“Let’s forget our leadership tussles; rather, let’s go like our fathers by casting lots and inquiring to find out from our gods who our fearless David is who holds our Offor Biafra, that is Biafra’s symbol of authority.

“This will help us confront and wage this war against our today’s Goliath and Pharaoh.

“Our Biafran fathers fought only a war of self-defence from 1967-1970, but we Biafran youths will fight both offensive and defensive war to make the entire Biafraland safe.

“We now launch Operation Python Cry and hereby urge the Federal Government to release Kanu, Orji, Onwuka and other Biafra freedom fighters in jail.

“This must be done as quickly as possible on or before January ending, or else, all the pythons that are now dancing, will turn around and cry.

“To guard, defend and protect Biafraland and its territorial integrity is a task that must be done,” the statement said.

The BNG’s ‘Operation Python Cry is a parody of the Federal Government’s Operation Python Dance, a multi-agency security exercise launched in the South East to curb crime in the area during the Yuletide.

While launching the one-month military operation that ended on December 27, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Enugu, Col Sagir Musa, said the prevailing security issues in the region informed the decision for the launch.