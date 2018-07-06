Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed— 6th July 2018
The four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) charged together with IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have been released. The defendants are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and…
CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11— 6th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has suspended the nationwide protest that was hitherto scheduled for July 11. CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilized Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on July 11, to register their discontent with the state of Nigeria, particularly the inability of the Federal Government…
God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma— 6th July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has declared that God Almighty would not allow President Mohammed Buhari to rule the country for the second term. He equally gave him 72 hours to get the abducted Dapchi girl released or Aso Rock would be a living…
1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion— 6th July 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion. The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015. It was learnt that the police…
Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75— 6th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Ifeanyichukwu Momah, on his 75th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari in his congratulatory message to the public administrator, engineer, recalled his many achievements, which include honours…
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain— 6th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital. Most of the…
Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants— 6th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro The ambience at Ikeja was surreal and the audience was elitist, but not deliberate: they included friends of the author of ‘The Anteaters’, Kufre Ekanem, the guest writer for the June edition of WIN (Writers Interactive Network) monthly reading. He couldn’t but make the rendering infectious to all present. Hosting Ekanem wouldn’t have…
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle— 6th July 2018
Victor C. Ariole “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change…” – Charles Darwin There seem to be change patterns every human being dreads to face or even recall in their memory so as to avoid suicide thought like being told you…
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches— 6th July 2018
FG goofed The Federal Government has erred by imposing the establishment of cattle ranches in 10 states. The decision, to me, is inimical and undemocratic. It is an economic waste. Those states should reject the imposition, just as Ebonyi State did. Let them establish it in the northern states to avert imminent danger and another…
Looting sanctuary of the world— 6th July 2018
Lately, Switzerland took its normally disgraceful international reputation to an irritating level with its self-gloating claim to have completed total refund of whatever the late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, might have laundered in Switzerland. It is shameful that a nation (Switzerland that is), which ordinarily should be sanctioned within financial services throughout the…
-
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
