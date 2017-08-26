The Sun News
Biafra: FG asks court to revoke Kanu’s bail

— 26th August 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has filed an application seeking the revocation of the bail granted to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a motion on notice brought pursuant to section 169 and 173 (2) (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, government sought an order of the court revoking the bail granted the IPOB leader on April 25, 2017.

It also asked the court for an order for his arrest and detention in custody pending trial.

Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidibere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimeze are standing trial for alleged offences of conspiracy to commit acts of treasonable felony, treasonable felony and other related offences before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Justice Binta Nyako had admitted him to bail on health grounds, but with conditions that he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people, or grant any interviews, hold or attend any rallies and to file in court medical updates of his health status every month.

However, government alleged that Kanu had flouted all conditions of the bail.

The government said the IPOB leader had in furtherance to the offence he was charged, inaugurated Biafra Security Service (BSS), an act it claimed, was a grave threat to national security and unity of the country.

In persuading the court to grant the motion, the Federal Government filed a 12-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Loveme Odubo of Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Justice, listing the various infractions allegedly committed by Kanu supported with evidence.

It argued that from the deposition in the affidavit in support of the application, it was clear that the essence of the bail granted the defendant had been defeated.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th August 2017 at 6:25 am
    It is kanu with ipob group and eca affairs. It has nothing to do with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, because kanu with ipob group do not abide by the principles of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Kabiyeze 26th August 2017 at 7:33 am
    No valid reason has been adduced for revoking Kanu’s bail. How can forming an unarmed security outfit be a threat to security? It sounds absurd. Many individuals, corporations, groups, towns and villages have security outfits. From the activities of NNAMDI since he came out of prison detention, nobody can reasonably accuse him of violating any reasonable bail condition. Everyone knows the essence of the bail condition to prevent breakdown of law and order by KANU and his people, not necessarily to deny him his fundamental human rights to basic freedoms. Nobody can successfully accuse KANU of violence or instigating or engaging in any violence since getting the bail. The FG should rather focus in proving their allegations against KANU in the ongoing Court trial rather than always wanting to have their opponent in detention while trial is going on. After all their investigation has finished hence Kanu’s freedom cannot again affect their investigation. If KANU should be in detention while trial is going on, then FG should also be in jail with KANU. Noting that FG has been accused of massacre of innocent Biafrans, non obedience of previous Court Orders by refusing to release KANU on bail, FG is the one in breach of Court bail order and not non violent Kanu.

