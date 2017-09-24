The Sun News
Biafra designed to be achieved without bullets – Uwazuruike

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

LeadER of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, disclosed that his organization was the first in the continent to adopt the non-violent approach in the struggle for independence, assuring that BIM-MASSOB would continue to be a role model for groups seeking self determination without resorting to violence.

 Uwazuruike noted that the struggle for new Biafra should not be handled in a manner similar to coup, adding that the decision to adopt non violent approach to actualising self-determination was in the interest of Biafran people, and should not be seen as an act of cowardice.

 “We are not violent because we know that is the only right way through which we can actualise Biafra. I challenge the critics of non-violent approach particularly Mr. Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mention one country that achieved independence through violence,” Uwazuruike submitted.

Uwazuruike who spoke through the movement’s Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha further explained that in his careful planning of MASSOB in 1999 through non-violence, he envisaged that he would actualise Biafra without a single bullet fired, no life would be lost and no exodus involved.

He said that no single nation had ever achieved independence through violence and challenged anyone that had an example to mention just one nation that achieved independence through violent process.

He explained that he spent time to educate his members on the philosophy of non-violence since the moment violence became admissible the whole objective set out by BIM-MASSOB would be defeated.

He however, disclosed that on several occasions the federal government had wanted BIM-MASSOB to adopt violence so that it could find enough excuse to crush the new Biafra struggle and to brand it a terrorist group before the international community “but we have always resisted that as mature agitators.”

