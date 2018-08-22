– The Sun News
Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety

The pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has raised alarm over the whereabouts of its leader, Benjamin Onwuka, expressing fears about his safety.

Onwuka was arrested alongside over 50 members of the group, as they attempted to enter the Enugu Government House to hoist flag and inaugurate Biafra.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the Deputy Leader of the group, Ambrose Ugwu, said those arrested with Onwuka were later freed on Monday by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ugwu, however, noted that they were yet to get any trace on the whereabouts of Onwuka.

He said 52 members of the group were rounded up and taken to the DSS office in Enugu.

“On getting there, they separated the other members from our leader.

“After several hours, they profiled them and asked them to go. When they enquired about Onwuka, the DSS operatives told them that he had since been released and that he had left the place. They left the place thinking what they were told was the truth. But as it stands, he is nowhere to be found. He has not been released and nobody has been allowed to see him.

“Our fear is that he has been killed because they asked him to renounce Biafra, but he stood his ground. This morning, (Tuesday) we went there to give him food, but we were told to go. Meanwhile, the DSS is yet to issue any statement on the reported arrest.”

