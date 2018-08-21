– The Sun News
BZF

Biafra: BZF leader, members arrested

— 21st August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Leader of pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka was said to have been arrested yesterday, by combined team of security operatives made up of Enugu police command and Department of Security Services (DSS) in Enugu.

It was gathered that the separatist leader was nabbed alongside some other members of his group after another failed attempt to enter the Enugu Government House for the inauguration of Biafra.

It was further gathered that the separatists had marched from the Presidential Road, through Rangers Avenue, but were stopped at Bissala Road entry to the Government House by security operatives.

Deputy leader of the group, Ambrose Ugwu, who confirmed the arrest, said whereabouts of their members remained unknown.

READ ALSO When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom

“Our people left this morning (Monday) for the Enugu Government House to foist the Biafra flag, but they were stopped on getting to the road leading to the place.

“DSS operatives stopped them from entering the Government House. They told them to stay within the Bissala Road axis and do whatever they wanted to do.

“However, our leader refused, insisting that he must be allowed to enter the Government House. After a while, they brought vehicles and told them to enter, claiming that they were taking them to a place for a dialogue.

“As we speak, we have not heard from them. As far as we are concerned, this is abduction, because they were taken to unknown place. We have gone to the state CID, but they are not being detained their.

“We are, therefore, calling on the international community, especially, the US President, Donald Trump and the prime minister of Israel to intervene for their immediate release.

“From the information I have, over 50 of them were arrested; they were not armed; they are just freedom fighters. Should anything happen to them, we will hold the South East Governors responsible,” Ugwu said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filing this report as his mobile was said to be switched off.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 9:18 am
    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished enemy. Anyone standing on the way of Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives at this point, is an ignorant fool wasting his or her time. Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives has come which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolution with the Sword. It is Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. The enemy has lost the war, the enemy are only wasting their time on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria controlled by the fallen Anglo-America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto. Erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

