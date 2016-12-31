Biafra: Breaking up Nigeria has consequences – Junaid Mohammed

Wants Buhari to look beyond US for ways out of recession
Kano-based fiery politician, Junaid Mohammed, has called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to look beyond the United States, for ways out of the country’s present economic recession.
This is even as he said that if the Igbo continued with their agitation, a democratic means could be devised for them to vote and decide whether they want to go or remain in Nigeria. He was, however, quick to add that those who think that breaking up Nigeria, was a universal remedy to all its problems, were deceiving themselves.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, Mohammed, who cannot understand why the US would be prescribing what it never applied to its economy, when it faced economic challenge, similar to that of Nigeria, about eight years ago, further said: “Ironically, when the US ran into economic crisis in 2008, they did not do what they are now advising us to do. They say, we must control our budget, rein in on our spending and expenditure, bla, bla. But, when they were in economic crisis, instead of reducing government spending, they increased their own spending. They also maintained a high level of their currency. So, what makes you think that we must listen to those advising us to do what they never did, when they faced similar challenge in the past? They never did what they are asking us to do.”
You once advised President Buhari, at the inception of his administration in 2015, that if Igbo want to go, they should be allowed to go. Do you still hold the same view?
Well, I don’t know if you understood the context in which I said the Igbo should be allowed to go, if they want to go. First, there is no way the Federal Government can allow any section of the country to go, without going through another civil war. And another civil war is an open invitation to anarchy and violence. I am not a violent man, I don’t believe in violence. But yes, if they continue with their agitation, a democratic way can be devised, so that they can vote, to decide whether they should be allowed to go, or to remain.
However, and most unfortunately too, Igbo have not articulated what they want. You cannot start talking for people who do not know exactly what they want. What will you be preparing for? And mark you, those who imagine that breaking up Nigeria will be a panacea to all the problems we have, are deluding themselves. I say so because, examples abound all over the world. Look at Southern Sudan experience, America insisted that the country must be split in two, it has since been done, but is there peace in Southern Sudan today? The South is already enmeshed in a bloody civil war; nobody knows how it will end, when it will end. I don’t believe Igbo would want to go through another civil war, after the first disaster of 1967-1970. And I believe they are entitled to every right and everything an average Nigerian is entitled to. And there is no evidence; they can claim to say they have been deprived.
But they are complaining of being marginalized under the present administration?
It is not correct. Tell me, who is not marginalized under this administration? Anyway, the two most powerful individuals running the country’s economy today, rightly or wrongly, are Igbo. The Minister of Budget and National Planning is an Igbo man, the Adviser on Budget is an Igbo man, and the CBN governor is an Igbo man. So, only the Minister of Finance is not Igbo. So, if they think they can continue to make irresponsible demand from the national patrimony, of course, let them go ahead. At some point, all things must come to a certain end. And I don’t lose sleep over certain demands made by some people.
One of the arguments they are making is that, in terms of equitable distribution of resources and political offices, they have not been fairly treated.
Are you also saying they have no case in that regard?
Well, first and foremost, they should tell us, who has been favoured, vis-à-vis the positions they claim? Two, was it a planned subterfuge by the government of the day to deny them certain positions or was it as a result of certain things that have happened in the past, when Igbo occupied those positions, which is not as a result of anybody’s planning? For example, after General Aguiyi Ironsi, who was implicated in the coup that brought him to power, the next senior Igbo man we had was (Gen Azubuike) Ihejirika, as the Chief of Army Staff. He turned out to be a big disaster, as he turned out to be a dangerous tribalist. What makes them think that we must now give them that position again, simply because they are now clamouring for it? That is number one. Number two, we had a former governor of the Central Bank, his name was Paul Oguma, and he was a disaster. We now have another Igbo man, Godwin Emefiele, who has turned out to be another disaster. So, if you allow me, I can go on and on.
(Cuts in) But we had another Igbo man, as CBN governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, who most Nigerians believe performed creditably well in office.
Soludo is only good at noisemaking; I don’t think he was such a brilliant governor of the CBN.
And talking about the economy, how do you think Nigeria can get out of its present economic challenge?
Let me be honest with you. I am ideological. I don’t believe in capitalism. But the government must look at its worldview critically. For instance, what do you stand for? Do you believe that the economy should be run in such a way that only the few are rich, with the overwhelming majority being poor? Do you believe that we should devise our own ways of running the economy or just taking everything the World Bank says, and other capitalist countries? Shouldn’t our economy be run to serve our own national interest alone?
Ironically, when the US ran into economic crisis in 2008, they did not do what they are now advising us to do. They say we must control our budget, rein in on our spending and expenditure, bla, bla. But when they were in economic crisis, instead of reducing government spending, they increased their own spending. They also maintained a high level of their currency. So what makes you think that we must listen to those advising us to do what they never did when they faced similar challenge in the past? They never did what they are asking us to do.
So what is the way out?
I think we should link up with our trading partners, those whom we share something in common with, not only the American government. I know that like Nigeria, America was a former British colony; I know we share certain things in common with America, but that does not necessarily mean we should be their slaves. And we have known the economic history of the country, over the last 200 years ago or so. The problem we had over the years, including the disaster that is unfolding under Buhari, is caused by our blind support for and obsessive following of capitalist ideas. And if we continue with that, we are going to have more problems. It is time to look at our economy, taking into cognizance our peculiar realities, and come up with ideas and policies that will suit our peculiar situation, and then decide what we want to do and how we want to go about it.
Finally, APC crisis appears to be assuming a North and South dichotomy, is it healthy for our polity?
I think it is unfortunate, that tribalism has become the easiest nest we fall into, each time we find ourselves in political crisis. It shows that we have lousy elite and political class that cannot think for themselves. It is very unfortunate. Whatever happens, I believe what is happening today has been to the benefit of those who followed Tinubu into the merger. If they feel they have not gotten what they believe they should have, they should tell us who in the north has benefitted? The position of the APC in most of the so-called northern States is very pathetic. Buhari has spent more time, being in the service of the South-West, than he has been to the northern states. Whatever is happening now, one thing is clear, Oyegun, is not a northerner, he doesn’t come from the north. I don’t believe what Buhari has been doing has been to the pleasure of John Oyegun.
However, I am absolutely sad at the happenings. The truth remains that we cannot build this country without being sincere to ourselves. Most of those in the Buhari government today from the South-West are there because Tinubu introduced them to Buhari. Tinubu took the position he took in 2015 because he knew it was in the best interest of the country. And he has not come out to say he made a mistake.
This mad communist is an examplified tribalist. His hate for the Igbos is engraved in his DNA. Whatever Burutai is doing today Ihejirika laid the foundation. It was Gen. Ihenjirika that pushed boko haram from Meduguri and other towns in Borno state to Sambisa forest. They knew that if Ihejirika had continued boko haram would have been defeated before the 2015 election and they know it was certain that Jonathan would have won that election. The only strategey was to demonize Ihejirika. It was when he left that boko haram started holding territory and kidnapping girls. Soludo wanted to revalue the naira but those northern vested interest in bureau de change business ran to their principals and the blocked him from initiating and implementing such reforms. Ghana went ahead and adopted Soludo’s strategy and revalued their cedi and we all can see the result of that today.
This medical practitioner because he is not a doctor, when he earns a doctoral degree I can then address him as one, he forgot that Buhari made his brother the DG of Ministry of Budget and Planning who copied Jonathan’s last budget and presented it to the national assembly. It was discovered and sent back to Buhari and he screwed it up one more time before it became apparent that he could not produce an acceptable budget before Buhari and APC decided to appoint the current DG and made the incompetent DG Buhari’s adviser on Budget and Planning. Junaid Mohammed should check the records before opening up his kworo mouth to talk nonesense. I will like him to ask Udo Udoma where he hails from and lets know what the answer is. Nigeria is in this economic situation today because of political and economic decisions that are based on similar thinking. In civilized societies like Scotland, Quebec and even Britain, question of self-determination is decided in a more civilized manner through pleblicite or referendum and not by violence as alleged by junaid. This show how ignorant he is about the political process that is associated with the right of a people for self-determination.
I thought an attack on boko haram is an attack on the north?
The only statement that Junaid Mohammed made that can be considered of value is “A democratic means would be devised for the Igbo and Biafrans to vote and leave or remain in Nigeria.” Any other is noisemaking.
The simplicistic manner, that Mallam Junaid Mohammed in his
interview,down-played the ills afflicting Nigeria as a country,is simply mind boggling.
Why does Dr. Junaid Mohammed believe that his Hausa/Fulani
folks have the right to continue eating their cakes and having
them back?
Why does he believe that his people have perhaps divine right or
rather an order from Allah to perpetually continue lording it over us,Indigenous Nigerians?
Under our British Colonial Masters,the East,North and Western
Region had 12,14 and 9 Provinces respectively.
Then came those Hausa/ Fulani Military bandits and rogue usurpers of power ,who carved the East,North and West into
9,20 and 8 States respectively.
And while the North has a total of 440 LGAs (Local Government Areas),the East and West has only 300 LGAs together.
With our gobbledy-gook Federal Character cum quota system , the Islamic North has a lion share of just every damn thing in the polity.The North has also a quorum in our both Houses of
Assemblies, and thereby making our fatherland by de facto, an
Uthman Dan Fodio Estate for the Hausa/Fulani muslims.
Thus, they control all our Federal Institutions toady.
I wish Mallam Junaid Mohammed could for once ,justify why
Nigeria should be an OIC,C8 and C15 Member State, or why
Sharia-jurisprudence is imposed here in our supposedly Secular
Republic?
Why must the Hausa/Fulani muslims be allowed to be running
their parallel Islamic Republic ( their Neo-colonialist Caliphate of
Sokoto) within our Secular Commonwealth?
As if we Indigenous Nigerians haven’t had enough of Bako Haram
Jihadist mass murder, decades of ongoing ethnic cleansing of
Indigenous Christians of the North,today the Fulani herdsmen employed by the Buhari’s MACBAN are rampaging all over the country.
The herdsmen armed with lethal weapons, destroy our farms and crops, rape and kidnap our women folks and kill those who dare stand on their ways.
The basic fact of the matter,is that the basis for our continued
togetherness with Hausa/Fulani muslim in this moribund country of ours,is no longer there.
It is about time,we Nigerians go our separate ways in peace, because, the muslims can’t live and let live with others.They live to fight and die as martyrs in order to go to their Islamic heaven.
Besides, muslims live for a here-after and that explains why muslims in Afghnistan,Iraq ,Libya,Pakistan,Somalia,Syria,Turkey
an Yemen are daily slaughtering themselves.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa /Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
This man’s statement is more disastrous to Nigeria and Nigerians, when compared to Boko-Haran havocs in the North East!
His consistent use of the word “disaster” to qualify Igbos in NIGERIA political appointments, is clear indication that people of his like-minds from the Northern NIGERIA, hates Igbos more disastrously, and could go to any rate against the Igbos in NIGERIA!
He claimed to be non-violence person, but his statements does not depict him as a peaceful and peace-loving fellow!
What evidence do you need again on the said Marginalization against Igbos by the Northern NIGERIA political cabals?
Junaid Mohammed statement is the clear needed evidence, that Northern NIGERIA political cabals, seriously hate Igbos in NIGERIA, much more than dogs hate to eat cows faeces!
This hatred had been fermented and promoted by the Northern political cabals against the Igbos since 1960’s till date!
To such people of Junaid Mohammed’s like-minds, Igbos in NIGERIA Government appointments, in his myopic opinion, had contributed nothing good in NIGERIA and to NIGERIANS ever, except disaster!
Well-meaning Nigerians populace across the board could now see the level of hatred and protected wickedness against the Igbos in NIGERIA by the Northern political cabals!
That now defines the issues of the Marginalization of the Igbos by the Northern political cabals, as more clearly seen in their hatred and hate-speeches against the Igbos in NIGERIA!
Those myopic wrong concept of the Northern political cabals of like-minds, cannot and will never make things right and better NIGERIA!
It keeps worsening situations as they obviously wanted!
They are parts of the real problems that subjectively cause things to be falling apart in NIGERIA, as we are currently seeing it happening through their political policies of clear Marginalization, due to their satanic hatred against the Igbos in NIGERIA!
Igbos should not be discouraged in asking for their legal rights in NIGERIA, irrespective of the people of like-minds as Junaid Mohammed, who keeps unjustifiably, fermenting and promoting the Northern political cabals’ hatred against the Igbos in NIGERIA till date!
SING A SONG FOR Nigeria
If any one should ask me what society is imperiledof death, I would reply thus- “Go to one in which SONG is extinguished”. And if you ask again in what society a permanent ailment oppresses all, and wealthy alone are permitted to break laws, I would say thus ” Come to Nigeria”.
Ten years ago or more, I came to the sudden realisation that an ailment unknown to us has burrowed into our immature brains and the ailment is RELIGION. The sole architect of our fighting and love for killings and it is the cause of lack of song in Nigeria but it is also closely followed by Tribalism.
Today in Nigeria, Religion and its enemies are everywhere fighting and killing. The thing is vital and men are quite ready to die on either side. Of this you find a little or nothing amongst the Ghanaians because they are bind by their own kinds and in the through spirit of same. But not here in Nigeria nor amongst Nigerians.
We have today a President who had come to unite us, but alas, we dispute his honest intentions, we abuse,we instigate and behave exactly like subhumans in the conduct of our lives and in our doubt of him. The best proof of these can be found in the south east and their obtuse clamour for BIAFRA, it can be seen in the south south and to their attitude to accepting blatant crimes as a way of life. It can be best seen in the North where killings and fighting both in the spirit of religion and hatreds.
For the Yorubas, I say thank you enormously for keeping yourselves within the human civilisation where love ,Peace and happiness flows, but a menace to one is menace to all including the Yorubas.
My one comfort lies in the fact that in spite of our divisions, the heart of Nigeria is still sound and leaven of common sense may save us yet. I beg Nigerians to give peace a chance and also sing a song everyday of the coming years for Nigeria because wars have never solved the need for wars anywhere in the world. In wars, women and children suffers and procreation is delayed.
On my part, I shall make Nigeria and Nigerians my overriding motivation and anything that would affect them shall not only be ignored, but would also be rejected
Who is this buffoon? Why was he granted an interview? He is despicably an unrepentant buffoon. No idea of politics, basic economics nor intelligence. Where did “The Sun Newspapers” find this one to interview?
Yes, positive consequences. The insinuation that easterners are picking up arms against the name Nigeria is an illiteracy: the name Nigeria belong to them, Biafrans have nothing against the name- they can do whatever they like with it. The name Republic Of Biafra belong to easterners- they will handle their affairs with it- social, economic etc. and defend it- it is their native obligation and it is lawful.