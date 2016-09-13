Biafra anniversary: Delta command deploy 4,000 policemen

From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta Police Command has deployed over 4,000 policemen to forestall today’s planned anniversary celebration of the secession struggle by both the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) across the eastern region.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the state Police Command had started the mobilisation of men and ammunitions from its various units across the state to ensure that adequate personnel are on ground to counter whatever plan the organisers of the Biafra anniversary celebration might come up with especially in some strategic states.

It was learnt that the men to be drafted for the operation by all the units were ordered to be at the Command headquarters, Asaba latest by last night fully kitted with tear gases, arms and ammunition, handcuffs, bullet proof vest as well as sophisticated antiriot gadgets including shields, batons and rubber bullets.

The source disclosed that the areas the Command considered more as flash point locations in the state include; the Niger Bridge head to Onitsha and the Port Harcourt-Warri highway as well as other notable entry points that connect the state to other parts of the country.

Sources said that the mobilisation was geared towards averting a situation in which the anniversary celebration would be hijacked by hoodlums to cause breakdown of law and order especially on the major highways as was the case in previous protests and events organised by the Igbo agitation groups in recent times.