Biafra agitators raise the alarm over Operation Python Dance 3

Fred Itua, Abuja

• Brand it plot to kidnap, kill members

• Beg UN, US, others to intervene

Some Biafra agitators have raised the alarm over alleged plans by the military to commence Operation Python Dance 3 in five states of the South East.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of Biafra United Nations for Action Movers (BUNAM), Martins Ifeanyi in Abuja yesterday, the agitators listed over 20 names of prominent members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and members of other affiliate groups pencilled down for alleged persecution.

“As the polity heats up in regards to the coming presidential election in 2019, we have uncovered a plot that has been designed to use the Operation Python Dance III as a tool to enforce clandestine arrest, kidnap and possibly killing of members, affiliates and families of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and also intimidate members in diaspora.

“This manouvre is a disguise by the military to kill, kidnap and silence members of Biafran groups.

“Biafrans, who seek the right to self-determination have a claim, which is as strong as those of the people of East Timor or South Sudan, whose independence have been acknowledged.

“The right to self-determination remains the most potent human right, which is why it is the first article of the main United Nations (UN) human rights treaty.”

He said Biafra agitators have been requesting the recognition of their right to self-determination and their right to a referendum, but regretted that their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

According to him, those who have been declared wanted in Nigeria and in the diaspora are Sunday Onyekachi, Ogechukwu Obiorah, Ann Okafor, Amaechi Sunday Kanu, Dickson Ekene, Ndidi Ojukwu, Emma Powerful, Emma Nmezu, Uchechi Kanu (Nnamdi Kanu’s wife UK) and Sidney Okoli (Spain).

Others on the alleged list are, Nnanna Onwuegbuchulam Offor (Canada) Andy Obeche, Ifriam Ezeiwu, Chukwuemeka Mfon, Ikenna Sunday Egonu, Chijioke Ekwueme, Godwin Osinachi, Udoka Amarachi (Germany), Uche Martin Doludo, Nduka Enuma, Ambrose Ero, Clifford Mbamere, Andy Obina Okafor, Stephen Oko (UK) and Onyeka Joseph.

The group is calling on the international community, human rights organisations, UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Christian communities, America, Russia, France, Germany, China, Japan, Israel, Canada and other countries to mount pressure on the Federal Government to jettison the planned operation.