Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary

Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary

— 21st September 2017

The Igbo community in Adamawa says agitations for Biafra republic is unnecessary.

Chief Godwin Onemaka, the leader of the community in the state said this in an interview, in Yola, on Thursday.

Onemaka urged the agitators to consider the consequences of plunging Nigerian into chaos by divisive activities, citing the devastating impact of the civil war.

“Biafra agitation has failed and there is no need to restart it; the agitators should consider the interests of the Igbo in other parts of the country.

“We, the Igbo in Adamawa, kick against the agitations for Biafra and we view it as an unnecessary capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

“We advise the agitators to stop, so that Nigeria will remain united and they should remember that since the agitation had failed in the past, revisiting it is unnecessary.

“We are looking for a way of developing ourselves and the country while most of us have invested much outside south eastern part of the country.

“So, we want to distance ourselves from the agitation, we have lived in the northern part of the country for years and our children have studied there most of whom are graduates now,’’ Onemaka said.

The leader also commended the south eastern state governors for intervening in the matter but expressed concern about declaring the agitators as terrorists. (NAN)

    The said Adamawa Igbo community have right to their decision, only majority Igbos of the five south east states decides and have democratically decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states- Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. On the other hand, the said Adamawa Igbo community should know the fact that, to the enemy, every Igbo is a Biafran. When it happen, Atiku will not save them, he will rather run to northern Cameroon where he is from. God Is With Us!!!

