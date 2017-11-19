The Sun News
B/Haram: FG flaunts 2017 positive global terrorism rating

B/Haram: FG flaunts 2017 positive global terrorism rating

— 19th November 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The federal government has flaunted the recent global endorsement of its fight against terrorism, as contained in the 2017 Global Terrorism Index of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the rating had confirmed that the military was winning the anti-terrorism campaign following the frontal efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Mohammed in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, applauded the report, which according to him, indicated that the largest decrease in terrorism deaths globally occurred in Nigeria, where terrorism deaths attributed to Boko Haram fell by 80% in 2016.

He said it was also encouraging that for the second consecutive year, the total number of deaths was down with a 13 per cent Year-On-Year reduction compared to 2015, with four of the five countries most affected by terrorism – Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria – recording 33 per cent fewer deaths.

Quoting Executive Chairman of IEP, Steve Killelea, in the report, the statement said: ”The decline of Boko Haram in Nigeria is having a positive ripple effect, with Cameroon, Chad and Niger collectively recording 75% fewer deaths.”

The minister stated: “Nigeria’s success in the fight against terrorism is a direct result of the leadership provided by President Buhari, who did not just provide the enabling environment for the Nigerian military to regain its lost glory in the fight against terrorism, but also rallied Nigeria’s neighbours to forge a wide, sub-regional front against Boko Haram.

”It is fitting, therefore, that the 2017 Global Terrorism Index acknowledges the success recorded by the Multinational Joint Task Force that has been exerting pressure on Boko Haram.”

He therefore, congratulated the Nigerian military for its patriotism and sacrifice, noting that they had once again made the country a proud member of the comity of nations.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

