The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 
16th September 2017 - How 30 passengers perished, 10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway
16th September 2017 - I-G deploys 500 mobile policemen to Aba
16th September 2017 - Buhari returns to London after UN outing –Presidency
16th September 2017 - My dad expected me to be tough but… – Steve Babaeko
16th September 2017 - Being a Dad : Things parents of successful children do
16th September 2017 - Being a Mom : Ways you can help your children succeed at school
16th September 2017 - Who is preying on your child’s innocence?
16th September 2017 - Vintage designs are incomplete without the shoulder pad – Lola Omokunga
16th September 2017 - Go gorgeous with Adire
Home / Cover / National / B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 

B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 

— 16th September 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations says the use of child fighters and child bombers by Boko Haram constitutes war crime and crime against humanity. The world body also said the insurgents have used 140 children mostly girls in series of attacks including suicide bombing in the volatile northeast States.

Unicef Country Representative and UN Country Task Force representative, Mohammed Fall disclosed in Maiduguri, Borno State Friday during the signing of Action Plan regarding Children Associated with Civilian JTF that the figure of child fighters or bombers used by the insurgents swell to 80 this year.

“From our record, 140 children mostly girls have been used by Boko Haram in the northeast in the last three years. It is war crime and crime against humanity. Boko Haram should stop recruiting and using children for attack especially suicide bombing,” Fall said.

He also told newsmen the body responsible for war crimes charges at the U.N. headquarters should take up the allegation against Boko Haram. 

He said United Nations signed the Action Plan with Civilian JTF to ensure children are protected in the violent-torn northeast some. He said the signing of the Action Plan would remove the name of the volunteers group from the lists of armed fighters using children in their activities.

CJTF legal adviser, Jibrin Gunda said the volunteer group has set age limit for its members since its debut in 2013. “The age limit of anybody who wish to join CJTF is 18 years. No child is accommodated in the group and all efforts have been taken to ensure no child is allowed,” he explained. 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 

— 16th September 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations says the use of child fighters and child bombers by Boko Haram constitutes war crime and crime against humanity. The world body also said the insurgents have used 140 children mostly girls in series of attacks including suicide bombing in the volatile northeast States. Unicef Country Representative and UN…

  • How 30 passengers perished, 10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway

    — 16th September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan An auto accident on the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Thursday night has claimed the lives of 30 passengers and 10 others  injured. The accident, which involved two 18-seater Mazda buses painted white with two green stripes on each side and believed to be Oyo State colour for commercial buses, occurred at Kilometre…

  • I-G deploys 500 mobile policemen to Aba

    — 16th September 2017

    The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has deployed 500 Police Mobile Force to Aba to restore peace in the troubled city. The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Operations, Taiwo Lakanu, disclosed this on Friday during a duty tour to Aba, at the Aba Police Area Command. He said the I-G directed that peace should…

  • Buhari returns to London after UN outing –Presidency

    — 16th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to London after attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72), which opens in New York, United States on Tuesday September 19th. Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement announcing…

  • I want a man with ‘bad boy’ character – Didi Ekanem, actress

    — 16th September 2017

    By Rita okoye One man’s meat is another man’s poison. While some ladies would rather settle for a gentle, loving and kindhearted man, fast rising actress, Didi Ekanem wants a ‘bad boy’ for a life partner. In this interview, the bootilicious role interpreter reveals reasons behind her decision. She also talks about her career and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share