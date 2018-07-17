– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno
17th July 2018 - Impeachment: Lawyer writes Imo Chief Judge over pendency of suit, as Court restrains Assembly Speaker
17th July 2018 - Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa
17th July 2018 - Ekiti Poll:Allegation of vote buying detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy -Accord Party chieftain
17th July 2018 - Killings, formation R-APC: Corruption fighting back to discredit Buhari
17th July 2018 - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will most probably be a trillionaire by 2030
17th July 2018 - Buhari writes NASS, seeks N500b supplementary budget, N228b for 2019 elections
17th July 2018 - Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is richest man in modern history
17th July 2018 - Ekiti guber update: July 14 Ekiti poll falls short of global best practices – Domestics, foreign observers
17th July 2018 - Infrastructure: Ogun to set up Road Fund
Home / National / B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno

B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno

— 17th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai meets with commanders of insurgency operations and top military officers in Maiduguri over recent Boko Haram attacks.
Buratai who arrived Maiduguri, Borno capital Monday afternoon held a close-door meeting with the commanders, including Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Commander Operation Last Hold, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and top army officers from the army headquarters, at the Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonement Maiduguri.
Military sources hinted that the army chief was concerned about reports on the alleged missing of troops in an ambush by Boko Haram at remote communities in Bama, Borno and Yobe states.
The meeting of the army chief was to plan new strategies to halt the increasing Boko Haram attacks.
Boko Haram raided a military base in the northern part OF Yobe last weekend. The attack came barely a month after Boko Haram ambush  convoy of military troops along Maiduguri-Monguno road. At least seven soldiers were killed in the ambush.
