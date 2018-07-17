B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai meets with commanders of insurgency operations and top military officers in Maiduguri over recent Boko Haram attacks.

Buratai who arrived Maiduguri, Borno capital Monday afternoon held a close-door meeting with the commanders, including Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Commander Operation Last Hold, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and top army officers from the army headquarters, at the Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonement Maiduguri.

Military sources hinted that the army chief was concerned about reports on the alleged missing of troops in an ambush by Boko Haram at remote communities in Bama, Borno and Yobe states.

The meeting of the army chief was to plan new strategies to halt the increasing Boko Haram attacks.

Boko Haram raided a military base in the northern part OF Yobe last weekend. The attack came barely a month after Boko Haram ambush convoy of military troops along Maiduguri-Monguno road. At least seven soldiers were killed in the ambush.