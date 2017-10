Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, once again surpassed Bill Gates on Friday to become the richest person in the world.

After Amazon reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday — handily beating analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue — Bezos regained his title as world’s richest person, a title he claimed once before last July.

Bezos now has a net worth of roughly $90.6 billion.

(Source: MSN)