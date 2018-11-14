That the recent Beyond Tolerance Event in Abuja beamed its searchlight on the practice of our traditional religions in Nigeria came as no surprise to me.

Isidore Emeka Uzoatu

As 2019 approaches and all our discourse has been taken over by the political mess we have found ourselves since independence. But there may yet be time for the more pertinent issue of why we are so blest. Truth spoken, it’s time we looked back at how we left the path of our forefathers for those of aliens in saviour clothing. A situation that has left the nation with all kinds of public holidays dedicated to these foreign beliefs but none to our indigenous faiths. Anyway…

Thus, that the recent Beyond Tolerance Event held in Abuja beamed its searchlight on the practice of our traditional religion(s) in Nigeria today came as no surprise to me. Held under the auspices of the Heinrich Boll Foundation, it left none of the participants in doubt of the great need there is for such forums. The more so if we ever hope to recover the years hitherto lost to the locusts of intolerance.

In the main, the event featured the premiere of the eponymous documentary film. It starred the likes of Dubi Imevbore, Ayinke Adefemi and Ifagbenusola Popoola who have individually found reason not to stray from our tradition based on personal conviction. Unlike many that have swallowed the foreign beliefs hook, line, sinker and pedestal, they have been able to discern the wheat from its chaff and stuck to their roots.

The event proper kicked off with a discussion on the mounting cases of the destruction of the few artefacts of our traditional religion yet standing. Mostly, these are carried out by fanatics of the revealed religions. Ever since they ‘invaded’ our continent from without roughly some two thousand years ago, their aim in view has been the extermination of what they met on ground. A role that has since been usurped other by their later-day cohorts in different clothing. As highlighted by Dr Hambolu of the archaeology department of the University of Jos, in ignorance, they willingly destroy these haloed sites.