Beyond the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill

However, if the National Assembly must meet the lofty objectives of the PIB, which has been in its two chambers for nine years now, it must proceed with clarity of purpose and sense of responsibility to speed up the passage of the four other components of the PIB, especially the Host Community Funding bill which, unarguably, is the pith and marrow of the PIB. Sadly, it is this aspect of the bill that is closest to the hearts of the Niger Delta people and the resolution of the restiveness in the region that is generating controversy and angst in some parts of the country.

While we heartily welcome the pas- sage of the PIGB and call on the Presidency to give the proposed legislation its assent to make it a law, we want to remind the legislators to place national service above personal or ethnic considerations and ensure speedy passage of the other bills. There are key aspects of the PIGB that, if implemented, will remove our oil industry from its present stranglehold of not only graft, but lack of clarity of roles, self-regulation, conflicts and unnecessary overlaps.

If, and when, the bill recently passed by the Senate becomes law, it will see to the unbundling of the NNPC to two major commercial entities limited by shares the National Oil Company (NOC), and the National Assets Management Company. Besides, the PIGB, as passed, intends to create a single strong industry regulator, streamline the coordination role of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, create efficient and effective governing institutions with clear and separate roles for the petroleum indus- try, in addition to promoting transparency in the administration of petroleum resources of the country and creating a conducive business environment for industry operators. On paper, these are good objectives which, if translated into