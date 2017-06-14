The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Beyond the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill
14th June 2017 - Tale of woes as flood sacks Anambra community
14th June 2017 - Man who started business with 30 kobo sponsors building of church in Anambra
14th June 2017 - Igbo leaders roll out tributes for Obumselu
14th June 2017 - Jubilation in Imo as 3,000 get free medicare
14th June 2017 - How man hacked  pregnant lover to death over domestic chores
14th June 2017 - I never meant to kill my wife -Ankoor
14th June 2017 - FCT administration rolls out fresh measures to bolster education quality
14th June 2017 - How FCT indigene emerged cultural ambassador in Malaysia
14th June 2017 - May 29, 2017: A different kind of Democracy Day celebration
Home / Editorial / Beyond the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill

Beyond the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill

— 14th June 2017

THE recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance and Institutional Reforms Bill (PIGB) by the Senate is a good first step in the effort to reposition Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Although the PIGB is just one of the five bills proposed to achieve the strategic objectives of freeing the oil industry from the cesspool of corruption and boosting investment opportunities in the sector, it is significant that it lays out the structure, framework and defined roles of different entities within the behemoth Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

However, if the National Assembly must meet the lofty objectives of the PIB, which has been in its two chambers for nine years now, it must proceed with clarity of purpose and sense of responsibility to speed up the passage of the four other components of the PIB, especially the Host Community Funding bill which, unarguably, is the pith and marrow of the PIB. Sadly, it is this aspect of the bill that is closest to the hearts of the Niger Delta people and the resolution of the restiveness in the region that is generating controversy and angst in some parts of the country.

While we heartily welcome the pas- sage of the PIGB and call on the Presidency to give the proposed legislation its assent to make it a law, we want to remind the legislators to place national service above personal or ethnic considerations and ensure speedy passage of the other bills. There are key aspects of the PIGB that, if implemented, will remove our oil industry from its present stranglehold of not only graft, but lack of clarity of roles, self-regulation, conflicts and unnecessary overlaps.

If, and when, the bill recently passed by the Senate becomes law, it will see to the unbundling of the NNPC to two major commercial entities limited by shares the National Oil Company (NOC), and the National Assets Management Company. Besides, the PIGB, as passed, intends to create a single strong industry regulator, streamline the coordination role of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, create efficient and effective governing institutions with clear and separate roles for the petroleum indus- try, in addition to promoting transparency in the administration of petroleum resources of the country and creating a conducive business environment for industry operators. On paper, these are good objectives which, if translated into

reality, could make the NNPC and the nation’s oil and gas industry attractive to investors.

We believe that a restructuring of the NNPC is long overdue. The corporation, as currently run, is often answerable to no one but itself. In this situation, enhanced focus on the country’s strategic interests and effective cost management are not achieved, hence, corruption thrives. This has been evident in recent years as NNPC regularly hugged the headlines for unwholesome reasons.

Under the provisions of the new PIGB , we want to believe that agencies such as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMD), which came into being in 2011, and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund(PTDF), will be run more efficiently.

It is the hope of many oil industry stakeholders that the PIGB will provide the much-needed institutional and governance structure that will promote accountability and transparency that are in short supply in the sector. The oil and gas industry is such a huge and vital sector of our economy. The continuous delay in the passage into law of such a crucial piece of legislation will hamper investments and keep the country in a state of uncertainty. Other oil producing nations in Africa such as Angola and Equatorial Guinea are deepening opportunities in the sector, Nigeria should not be an exception.

It bears repeating that any effort to reposition the oil and gas industry in the country without articulating the concerns of the oil producing communities will not achieve the ultimate objective(s). We, therefore, urge both chambers of the National Assembly to harmonise their versions of the bill before it is passed into law.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps deputy speaker’s aide dies over ‘delayed salary’

— 14th June 2017

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja An aide of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, Hassan Abiodun, is dead. Abiodun allegedly died because he could not treat himself as a result of the delay in salary payment, Allen Chongo, his colleague, told newsmen in the National Assembly, yesterday. The late Abiodun’s colleagues protested his death,…

Share

  • ICC Nigeria to discuss trade facilitation at AGM

    — 14th June 2017

    By Charles Nwaoguji The International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (ICCN) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and induction ceremony for new members tomorrow at 10.45am at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the statement signed by the Secretary General, ICC Nigeria, Mrs. Olubunmi Osuntuyi, the ICCN AGM is sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria…

    Share

  • Minister seeks ICT investment from Finland

    — 14th June 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has described Nigeria as an investment haven for prospective investors, at it was a peaceful and friendly country with a strong economy and a large market for any type of business to thrive. He disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a business meeting with Finland’s…

    Share

  • DisCos face sanctions over failure to give consumers meters

    — 14th June 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has threatened to use the big hammer on the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) who fail to give meters to energy consumers. NERC commissioner in charge of engineering performance and monitoring, Prof. Frank Okafor, dropped the hint during the 16th monthly meeting with the minister of…

    Share

  • ‘NIPOST’ll leverage ICT tools for revenue generation’

    — 14th June 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, said recently that the country would reposition the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) for national growth by leveraging on  information and communication technology (ICT), especially now that disruptive technologies abound.  The minister stated this during the closing ceremony of a strategic management training…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share