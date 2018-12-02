By Gloria Ikegbule

Beyond Rhetoric: Youth Empowerment and Political Voice in Nigeria, is one new book signposting the extension of people-support initiatives in the country to a new realm. Produced by Baywood Foundation – a non-profit organisation – the effort focuses primarily on the Nigerian youths and what ought to be done to help give them hope and new life.

In the book’sopening pages, the foundation chronicles some of its interventionist programmes in various communities: medical outreaches, educational infrastructure support, training and empowerment of the youths, scholarships awards, healthcare facilities rehabilitation and financial support for existing businesses as well as provision of road infrastructure targeting a better life for rural dwellers.

The book frowns at “the marginalisation of Nigerian youths as regards political power sharing,” declaring it “a poignant reality that demands urgent correction.” According to Prof. Martin Ike-Muonso, the Country Director, Baywood Foundation, that compels the book to “take a critical look at the perfunctory and inadequate official efforts to empower the Nigerian youths for political participation.”

The authors regret that Nigerian youths redress the obvious fact of their neglect and marginalisation by resorting to different forms of self-help activities such as engagement in thuggery, criminal activities and consumption of illicit drugs.

Beyond Rhetoric: Youth Empowerment and Political Voice in Nigeria was edited by the trio of Isaac, Olawale Albert, a professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies; Prof Martin Ike-Muonso, a major in Economics and Dr Ozonnia Ojielo, the UNDP Resident Representatives and UNFPA Representative, Kyrgyz Republic, Krygyzstan also an expert in Peace and Conflict Resolution. Contributions to the book come from an array of 21scholars whose carefully-selected, thought-provoking and deeply analysed issues and solution bother on youth empowerment and the need to give them their political voice.

Written in moderately-educated English, the book makes a lot of sense.

It is a 395-page compendium which is divided into four sections running through 18 chapters with interconnected parts. The authors follow a trajectory, critically introducing and building up a background and analysing historical actions particularly that bother on youths in Nigeria; it looks through general issues cutting across various sectors and goes on to mirror situations in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria in its bid to address youth and empowerment questions.

The first section which comprises one chapter clearly takes sides with the Nigerian youths. The introductory page, laced with seemingly researched facts, laments how the Nigerian leadership has failed its youths, leaving them in quandary with no real role models. The section takes the reader back to 1999 when democracy was restored in Nigeria and the policy thrust of each government up to 2018, highlighting each administration’s response to socio-economic and political crises in Nigeria. It, unfortunately, notes that the youths bear the brunt of failed reforms and non-visionary leadership. It raises hope that the youths can overcome their challenges by becoming a formidable team, working with activist organisations truly seeking their political emancipation and empowerment.

The second section with three chapters captures the background of the study, highlighting the historical and general overview of youth empowerment and political voice in Nigeria. It also exposes how Nigeria’s inability to empower the youths often result to political crisis.

Section three with eight chapters, addresses general issues confronting youth empowerment and youth political voice in Nigeria, supporting its contention with pictures and excerpts.

The section captures the power of the social media in Nigeria while discouraging the youths from using it to promote hate whereas it can be a tool for education and mobilisation. It also addresses the influence of money in society and describes how the socio-economic and political environment can trigger mental ill-health among the youths and thus prevent them from playing their deserved roles in society. It expresses optimism that youths would make quality contributions to the polity if given the right political support. It also focuses on how business organisations can contribute to youth empowerment thereby encouraging them to have a political voice through skill acquisition and employment opportunities and goes on to make a case for the youths to be given opportunities to excel while urging that the older generation should be compelled to take a back seat when a “TooOld to Run Bill,” is passed into law.

Section four of the book with six chapters, looks through the geo-political zones of the country, spotlighting the contributions of various geo-political zones towards empowering the youth and giving them a voice

Measuring 24x10cm, the book which was published in 2018, was produced by John Archers (Publishers) Ltd, Ibadan. Its text size is 12 points New Times Roman on 70-gram bond paper with pelican as cover; the binding is hardback.

The front cover, there is a picture of a fluttering Nigerian flag at the top forming a band across the copy upon maroon colour, while at the bottom sits is a picture of restive, placard-carrying youths supporting the “NotTooYoung to Run Bill.” The carefully-chosen picture mirrors youths’ frustration in a richly-endowed country in which their voices seem muffled.

The authors are united in their affirmation that the country would get things right if the youths are guided and supported to take their rightful place in the political space, contending that this can be achieved if the older generation creates a political environment that allows the #NotTooYoungToRun bill to fly. They urge the older generation to begin to act as role models in the mould of Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, Sheikh Rashid, who turned Dubia into a tourist haven and President Paul Kagame who is transforming Rwanda.

The book’s obvious challenges lie in some of its blurry pictures which do not convey clear meaning. Besides, its poor binding quality gives away some impression that the printers ought to have done a better job.