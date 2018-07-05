Beyond the madness on the Plateau

Ayo Oyoze Baje

Consider all these screaming headlines: “Taming the beast on the Plateau” (March 24, 2010), “Bloodbath on the Plateau again!” (Dec, 29, 2010) and “Who will stop the madness on the Plateau?” (September 11, 2011). All these are the titles of my opinion essays as previously published under my Drumbeats column in Daily Independent newspaper They were apparently meant to draw public attention to the spate of killings of innocent souls in the state once adjudged as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

As events have since proved not much has been achieved by those in the corridors of power to stem the tide of the unfortunate bloodbath. On August 29,2011 twenty innocent Nigerians were gruesomely murdered during the violence sparked at Angwan Rukuba Road, Jos. Muslims had to celebrate their Ed el Fitri indoors as no one dared to visit the amusement park and other places of tourist attraction. Yet, the worst case scenario was to follow.

The newspaper headlines painted the picture of horror with facts and figures: ”Five more killed in Jos.”(Daily Independent, August 31, 2011). Next came, “Family of eight wiped out in Jos .”(Daily Sun, Sept 5, 2011). Soon after was: “Another family of eight wiped out in Jos.”(PM News Sept 9, 2011). These grisly and despicable killings, added to the highly disturbing massacre of 500 Berom natives in Dogon Nahawa by some herdsmen on Sunday, March 7,2010 was akin to a horror movie than a harsh reality. My immediate response back then was a question: Has Nigeria turned into such a lawless state that evil now holds sway with impunity?

Precisely on September 11, 2011, this was the concern I raised: “For how long are we going to tolerate the crass absurdity of unmitigated murders in our nation state, Nigeria? Indeed, my continued outrage at the recurring bestial bloodletting on the Plateau since 2001 is predicated on the apparent impotence on the part of both the Federal and state governments through the security forces to rein in the monster of the orgy of violence”.